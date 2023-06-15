Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Driving Growth

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Driving Market Growth



The number of respiratory disorders is growing globally due to a variety of causes such as pollution, lifestyle choices, and smoking. According to WHO, an estimated 65 million individuals have moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with around 3 million dying each year, making it the world's third greatest cause of death and the number is growing.

About 334 million people worldwide are suffering from asthma, childhood's most frequent chronic condition, impacting 14% of children. The frequency of asthma in children is rising.



The primary factors driving the growth of the therapeutic respiratory devices market are an increase in the frequency and incidence of respiratory disorders, technical innovation, and increasing government and non-governmental organisation support for respiratory disease healthcare awareness.

Increasing awareness of respiratory disorders among the general population and governments is predicted to improve the market for respiratory medicine delivery products.



Limited Reimbursements Likely to Hamper Market Growth



Patients' reimbursements are frequently used to pay for medical services. There is now a reimbursement gap in the diagnostic sector as a whole, and in respiratory therapy diagnostics in particular.

The reimbursement schemes for PAP equipment and oral appliances differ across Europe and are only applicable in a few countries (devices not covered by insurance represent a small share of the market in the region). Moreover, respiratory care equipment is not fully covered by insurance in the majority of Asian and RoW nations. Over the projected period, high cost of therapeutic respiratory devices is likely to further constrain the market.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the therapeutic respiratory devices market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the therapeutic respiratory devices market?

How will each therapeutic respiratory devices submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each therapeutic respiratory devices submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading therapeutic respiratory devices markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the therapeutic respiratory devices projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of therapeutic respiratory devices projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the therapeutic respiratory devices market?

Where is the therapeutic respiratory devices market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the therapeutic respiratory devices market today, and over the next 10 years:

Our 450-page report provides 183 tables and 300 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the therapeutic respiratory devices market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising therapeutic respiratory devices prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report

Product

Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Soft Mist Inhalers

Ventilators

Adult Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Humidifiers

Heated Humidifiers

Passover Humidifiers

Integrated Humidifiers

Built-in Humidifiers

Stand-alone Humidifiers

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Oxygen concentrators

Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Nebulizers

Compressor-based Nebulizers

Piston-based Hand-held Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Application

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Acute Respiratory Failure

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Others

End-users

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

3M Health Care

Airsep Corporation (Chart Industries)

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

GSK plc

Hamilton Medical

Invacare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medisana GmbH

Medtronic

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

OMRON Corporation

Recipharm AB

ResMed

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Overall world revenue for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$63 billion in 2023, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How will the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, this 450+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product, application, end-users, and distribution channel, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 18 key national markets - See forecasts for the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 25 of the major companies involved in the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, 2023 to 2033.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmppdq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.