Global Green Chemical Market Forecasted to Achieve $17 Bn by 2028. How Will This Revolutionize the Chemical Industry? Ken Research

Gurugram, India, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the rising demand for green chemicals in various industries along with the scarcity of non-renewable resources and increasing need for green chemicals, the Global Green Chemicals Market is Forecasted to reach nearly US$ 17 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study.

Green chemicals or bio-based chemicals are renewable and eco-friendly substances primarily driven from bio-based raw materials related to plants or animals. Green chemicals are designed to maintain the ecological balance as it helps reduces the harmful impact on the environment regarding disposal, transportation, packaging, processing, fabrication, and others.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-demand market from its latest research study.

1. Rising Concerns Regarding the Fossil Fuel Depletion Encourage Market Growth

The growing demand for renewable alternatives to fossil fuels for the production of green chemicals is boosting the growth of the Green Chemicals market in the forecasted period. The increase in supportive governmental regulations for promoting green chemicals is anticipated to propel market growth. However, the lack of commercialization of bio-based products may hamper the growth of the market.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Green Chemicals Market – valued at around US$ 10 Bn by 2022 – is expected to grow to around US$ 17 Bn opportunity by 2028.

2. Increasing Demand for Biochemicals is Driving the Market Growth

The rising demand for environmentally friendly chemicals to build a sustainable environment along with the scarcity of non-renewable resources is anticipated to aid the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing the adoption of sustainable products like biodiesel over diesel or biochemical over chemicals is expected to bolster the growth of the global green chemicals market.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

3. High Costs of Green Chemicals Are the Most Significant Barrier to the Growth of the Market

The high prices of green chemicals as well as the availability of much cheaper alternatives like synthetic chemicals may hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the lack of awareness and commercialization of bio-based products may restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, the R&D for green chemicals is time-consuming as well as requires high investment which may restrict the growth of the market.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Organic Acids

Bio-Ketones

Biopolymers

Others

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

By End-User

Industrial & Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Sweden, Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Cargill, Incorporated

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

BASF SE

DuPont

DSM

Evonik

Plantic

Bayer Material Science AG

Verdant Law

Arkema

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Global Green Chemicals Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

India PVC Emulsion Market Outlook to 2025-Rising Consumption in Artificial Leather and Usage in Toy Manufacturing to Elevate Demand

The industry is expected to witness significant growth in terms of demand by FY’2025 with increasing number of applications of PVC paste and growth of end-user industries such as synthetic leather and automotive industry. The impetus of the government to proliferate domestic production by removing import duty on EDC import, increasing import duty on PVC from 7.5% to 10% and finished PVC products such as vinyl flooring from 10% to 15% is expected to positively impact the market in the future. Increasing demand for PVC emulsion for manufacturing coir mats, adhesives & sealants and conveyer belts among other products is further expected to stimulate industry growth.

Global PEEK Market Outlook to 2025- By Type (Glass Filled, Unfilled and Carbon Filled), By Application (Oil & Gas, Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical and Others) and By Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America and MEA)

Global PEEK market is expected to expand significantly in terms of both sales volume and revenue by the year ending 2025. This is owing to multitude of factors namely increase in competition, introduction of electric vehicles, increase in use of automated vehicles, development in 3D printing technology and technological upgradation in different manufacturing processes. Growth in environmental awareness and adoption of regulation regarding CO2 emission will continue to be the major factor driving the growth in the industry.

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type (Starch Based, Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate (PBAT), and Poly Butylene Succinate (PBS)), End-User (Agriculture, Textile, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, and Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA))

According to Ken Research Analysis, the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 7 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach a market size of ~US$ 12 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of ~9% due to the shifting consumer preference towards eco-friendly plastic solutions. The major challenge faced by the market is the high price of biodegradable plastics as compared to traditional polymers. Biodegradable plastics are typically 20-80% more expensive to manufacture than conventional plastics, due to the high polymerization cost of such plastics. Higher costs of these plastics hinder the market growth.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube