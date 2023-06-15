ONEflight International Renews their WYVERN Broker Certification

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International is proud to announce the renewal of its designation as a WYVERN Certified Broker following a successful audit. As a WYVERN Certified Broker, ONEflight International has undergone a thorough vetting process by an experienced, professional, and internationally accredited aviation safety auditor, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in the industry.



WYVERN's Broker Certification Program plays a vital role in elevating safety and security standards worldwide, providing organizations with a clear and highly focused pathway for achieving their safety risk management goals, compliance with national regulations, conformance to international standards, and overall adherence to best practices in the industry.

To earn recognition as a WYVERN Certified Broker, an organization must undergo a virtual audit to assess the extent to which its policies, processes, and procedures align with WYVERN's ethical code and standards. With this renewed certification, ONEflight International continues to demonstrate its dedication to promoting safety and excellence in the aviation industry, setting a high bar for other brokers to follow.

“We are thrilled and honored to once again be recognized as a WYVERN Certified Broker. This renewal underscores our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest levels of safety, compliance, and best practices. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently prioritize safety and uphold the highest standards in every aspect of our operation.

We are proud to be part of the WYVERN network and embrace the opportunity to contribute to the elevation of safety and security standards worldwide. We will continue to strive for excellence, pushing boundaries, and leading by example in promoting a culture of safety and best practices.

We extend our sincere gratitude to WYVERN for their rigorous audit process and recognition of our commitment to safety. This certification further strengthens our resolve to provide our clients with the highest level of service and peace of mind when it comes to aviation safety and quality. We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence and making a positive impact in the aviation industry."

About WYVERN

WYVERN Ltd is the leader in aviation safety risk management and training. Building on its 30-year reputation for delivering value to the aviation community, WYVERN ensures operational excellence through its flagship Wingman and Flight Leader Programs. WYVERN’s EXACT Program is a comprehensive and professional safety certification program for UAS end-users and operators. WYVERN’s Safety Leader Training Course™ provides the education and training that enables professionals to skillfully achieve operational excellence in any aviation organization.

Learn more about WYVERN here

About ONEflight International

ONEflight has been revolutionizing luxury private jet travel since 2010. In 2017, ONEflight launched their Book A Jet (BAJ) Program. BAJit is an easy to use, online booking system where members pay less than standard industry rates thanks to software utilizing, and eventually eliminating, empty legs. Personal Service with ONEflight, you fly where you want, when you want, in an aircraft of your choice, with all the extra amenities you desire. ONEflight’s BAJit is a unique program designed for the intelligent executive traveler.

Learn more about ONEflight International here

Mark Dismuke

Executive Vice President

ONEflight International, Inc.

720-458-9200

markdismuke@oneflight.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a843fc6a-8905-4775-96c0-84704e574b74