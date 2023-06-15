Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market to 2030: Increasing Demand for a Safer Substitute to Conventional Hypodermic Injections Drives Growth

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Solid, Hollow), By Material (Silicon, Metal), By Application (Dermatology, Drug Delivery), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microneedle drug delivery systems market size is expected to reach USD 9.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing demand for safer alternatives to conventional hypodermic injection and increasing awareness about minimally invasive and pain-free administration of drugs is expected to boost the market growth for microneedle drug delivery systems. Furthermore, increasing cases of diabetes are also expected to boost the market growth.

For instance, as per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021, approximately 463 million adults were living with diabetes, worldwide, representing 9.3% of the global population.



Microneedles offer several advantages over traditional drug delivery methods, such as oral or transdermal routes. Studies have shown that drug delivery by microneedles can improve drug absorption, bioavailability and efficacy, especially for drugs with poor water solubility or low permeability. For instance, a study published in "Journal of Controlled Release" showed that transdermal delivery of insulin using microneedles was more effective than subcutaneous injection.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on drug delivery by microneedles. The major impact of the pandemic on the market was the increased demand for vaccine delivery. Microneedles have been explored as a potential delivery method for the COVID-19 vaccines due to their ease of use, low cost, and potential to induce a strong immune response. The pandemic has accelerated development of the microneedle-based vaccine delivery systems, with several companies and academic institutions working on COVID-19 vaccine patches.



However. The pandemic has also disrupted global supply chains, which has affected the production and distribution of microneedle-based drug delivery systems. Some manufacturers have faced challenges in obtaining raw materials and components, which has resulted in supply shortages and increased prices.

Companies Mentioned

Raphas

Novartis International AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun

Nanopass Technologies Limited

Termo

Smiths Medical

Cardinal Health

3M

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

The hollow microneedle segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, since they are considered ideal for the use of vaccine and hormonal therapy patients

Dissolving microneedle segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it only requires one step. The microneedle needs not be removed after insertion

The metal material segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022; stainless steel and titanium are the most frequently employed metals

By application, drug delivery segment dominated the market in 2022

The vaccine segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increased awareness of vaccination among populations

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of China and India

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. The increasing demand for safer substitute to conventional hypodermic injections

3.4.1.2. Increase in diabetic cases across the globe

3.4.1.3. Technological advancements

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Limited number of approved products

3.4.2.2. Complications/risks associated with microneedles

3.5. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems : Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Solid

4.1.2. Hollow

4.1.3. Dissolving

4.1.4. Coated

4.1.5. Others

4.2. Type Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Solid

4.5.1.1. Solid market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Hollow

4.5.2.1. Hollow market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Dissolving

4.5.3.1. Dissolving market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Coated

4.5.4.1. Coated market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Others

4.5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems : Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Silicon

5.1.2. Metal

5.1.3. Polymer

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Material Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Material Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Silicon

5.5.1.1. Silicon market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Metal

5.5.2.1. Metal market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Polymer

5.5.3.1. Polymer market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Others

5.5.4.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems : Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Dermatology

6.1.2. Drug delivery

6.1.3. Pain management

6.1.4. Cancer therapy

6.1.5. Vaccine delivery

6.1.6. Others

6.2. Application Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Application Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030for the following

6.5.1. Dermatology

6.5.1.1. Dermatology market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Hormone delivery

6.5.2.1. Hormone delivery market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Pain management

6.5.3.1. Pain management market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Cancer therapy

6.5.4.1. Cancer therapy market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.5. Vaccine delivery

6.5.5.1. Vaccine delivery market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.6. Others

6.5.6.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82x4dq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment