Oscillators Market is likely to witness a worth of US$ 11,442.9 Million, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% from forecast 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oscillators market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the oscillators market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 11,442.9 million by 2033, up from US$ 5,536.2 million in 2023.



Oscillators are used to provide a stable and precise frequency reference in various electronic systems and applications. These applications include clocks, radios, and computers. Oscillators operate on the principle of a resonant circuit, which generates a continuous oscillating signal when energy is fed into the circuit.

There are several factors driving the demand for the oscillators industry. One of the key factors is the increasing demand for electronic devices and systems across various industries. The automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sector are all driving demand for highly accurate and stable frequency references.

This demand is being fueled by the emergence of new technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles. These technologies require highly precise timing signals.

Another factor driving the demand for oscillators is the need for reliable and high-precision timing solutions in critical applications. It includes navigation, communication, and military systems. Oscillators play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of these systems. These factors make oscillators essential components in these applications.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient electronic devices and systems is also driving the demand for oscillators. Oscillators that consume less power are becoming increasingly important in portable devices, wearable technology, and other battery-powered applications. The development of low-power oscillators is therefore essential to meet the energy efficiency requirements of these applications.

The demand for oscillators is being driven by the need for highly accurate, stable, and reliable frequency references in a wide range of applications across various industries. Increasing adoption of electronic devices and systems, the emergence of new technologies, and the need for reliable timing solutions are expected to augment demand. The demand for energy-efficient solutions is contributing to the growth of the oscillators market and will continue doing so over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the temperature-compensated crystal oscillators segment is anticipated to account for the leading shares in 2033, at 24.7%.

Based on industry, it is estimated that telecommunication is likely to soar at CAGR 8.9% during the forecast period.

In terms of product type X industry, the telecommunications sector is crystal oscillators are estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The United States is estimated to hold large shares in the oscillators industry, with it currently commanding 15.2% shares in 2023.

India is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products to stay ahead of the competition. They are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and market share.

These companies are also investing in research and development to develop new applications and expand their market reach. This will help them to stay ahead of the competition and cater to emerging market demand.

Major Players are:

Microchip Technology Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Kyocera Corporation

Rakon Limited

SiTime Corporation

Vectron International



For instance,

In January 2021 , Seiko Epson Corporation announced the development of a high-precision inertial measurement unit (IMU). It uses a proprietary quartz MEMS technology. This technology enables the IMU to achieve high-precision sensing with low power consumption. These properties make it suitable for use in a wide range of applications, including autonomous vehicles and drones.

, Seiko Epson Corporation announced the development of a high-precision inertial measurement unit (IMU). It uses a proprietary quartz MEMS technology. This technology enables the IMU to achieve high-precision sensing with low power consumption. These properties make it suitable for use in a wide range of applications, including autonomous vehicles and drones. In December 2020, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. recently revealed the invention of a novel kind of MEMS oscillator for use in cars. This resonator is perfect for use in automotive applications. It includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving since it is extremely vibration- and shock-resistant and consumes less power.

More Valuable Insights on Oscillators Market:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the oscillators industry, analysing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

In this report by Future Market Insights (FMI), oscillators have been segmented into four sections. product type (crystal, crystal oscillator, MEMS-based oscillator), by industry (telecommunication, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical, industrial, others), by product type x industry, and region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, Middle East and Africa).

Market by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Crystal

Crystal Oscillator Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO) Voltage Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO) Frequency Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO) Others

MEMS-based Oscillator



By Industry:

Telecommunication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others



By Product Type X Industry:

Crystal Telecommunication Automotive Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Medical Industrial Others

Crystal Oscillator Telecommunication Automotive Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Medical Industrial Others

MEMS-based Oscillator Telecommunication Automotive Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Medical Industrial Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

Middle East and Africa

