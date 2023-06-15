Global Enterprise 2.0 Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Role of Enterprise 2.0 in Human Resources Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise 2.0: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enterprise 2.0 estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Information Technology (IT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.8% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.2% CAGR



The Enterprise 2.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.4% and 23.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Enterprise 2.0 - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Enterprise 2.0 Approaches Faster with Multiple Challenges

Evolving Business & Consumer Needs Require Infallible Enterprise Technology Strategy in Post-Pandemic Era

Enterprise 2.0: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Market Challenges and Restraints

Key Challenges

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Enterprise 2.0 Comes with Exploding Demand for Bandwidth & Robust Network

Technology Merits Drive Compelling Gains

Key Characteristics of Enterprise 2.0

Digital Transformation of Businesses to Drive Adoption

Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on Organizations: 2020

Unlike Earlier Waves, Digital Transformation 2.0 Demands Focus & Holistic Change

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Rising Workplace Diversity and WFH to Drive Adoption

Focus Grows on Social Media Aspect of Enterprise 2.0 to Stay Afloat & Competitive

Growing Role of Enterprise 2.0 in Human Resources

Enterprise 2.0 in Data Infrastructure

Role on Enterprise 2.0 in Accounting Practices

The Emergence of Enterprise AI 2.0

Enterprise 4.0 Marks an Era of Enterprise Computing

