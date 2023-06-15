Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030: Market Gains to Continue Amid Rising Prevalence of Bipolar Disorder

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Antipsychotic Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anticonvulsants segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$637 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$733.4 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - A Prelude
- Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
- Mood Episode - A Major Symptom
- Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode
- Causes of Bipolar Disorder
- Types of Bipolar Disorder
- Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder
- Segments
- Antipsychotic Drugs
- Antidepressant Drugs
- Anticonvulsants
- Mood Stabilizers
- Anti-Anxiety Drugs
- Select Drugs for Bipolar Disorder Treatment by Drug Class
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
- Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
- Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant
- Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Regional Market Analysis
- Treatment Analysis
- Anti-Psychotics
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder
- Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs
- A Review of Anti-Psychotics
- Indications of Antipsychotics
- An Effective Adjunctive Therapy
- Off-label Uses
- Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base
- Types of Antipsychotics
- Side Effects of Antipsychotics
- Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal
- Anti-Depressants
- Market Overview
- Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type
- Anti-Depressant Treatment
- Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018
- Select Antidepressant Drugs
- Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder
- A Review of Depression
- Types of Depressive Disorders
- Available Treatment
- Working of Antidepressants
- Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
- Types of Antidepressants
- NMDA Receptor Antagonists
- Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI)
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
- Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MOI)
- Benzodiazepines
- Beta Blockers
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Gains to Continue Amid Rising Prevalence of Bipolar Disorder
- Awareness Programs Augment Prospects
- Increasing R&D Activities Drive the Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market
- Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market
- Social Inclusion of People with Mental Illnesses Augurs Well
- Online Self-Management Tools Improve Treatment Outcomes
- Increasing Product R&D, Approvals & Launches Support Market Expansion
- Side Effects of Bipolar Disorder Drugs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
