Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030: Market Gains to Continue Amid Rising Prevalence of Bipolar Disorder

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Antipsychotic Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anticonvulsants segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$637 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$733.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured) -

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Gedeon Richter Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 380 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - A Prelude

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mood Episode - A Major Symptom

Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder

Segments

Antipsychotic Drugs

Antidepressant Drugs

Anticonvulsants

Mood Stabilizers

Anti-Anxiety Drugs

Select Drugs for Bipolar Disorder Treatment by Drug Class

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Regional Market Analysis

Treatment Analysis

Anti-Psychotics

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder

Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs

A Review of Anti-Psychotics

Indications of Antipsychotics

An Effective Adjunctive Therapy

Off-label Uses

Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base

Types of Antipsychotics

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal

Anti-Depressants

Market Overview

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018

Select Antidepressant Drugs

Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder

A Review of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI)

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MOI)

Benzodiazepines

Beta Blockers

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Gains to Continue Amid Rising Prevalence of Bipolar Disorder

Awareness Programs Augment Prospects

Increasing R&D Activities Drive the Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market

Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market

Social Inclusion of People with Mental Illnesses Augurs Well

Online Self-Management Tools Improve Treatment Outcomes

Increasing Product R&D, Approvals & Launches Support Market Expansion

Side Effects of Bipolar Disorder Drugs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1n1up

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment