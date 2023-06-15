Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 June 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 June 2023

Effective from 19 June 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 19 June 2023 to 19 September 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030507348, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 19 June 2023: 4.2970% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

