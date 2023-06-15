Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
15 June 2023
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 June 2023
Effective from 19 June 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 19 June 2023 to 19 September 2023:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030507348, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 19 June 2023: 4.2970% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment