Global Customer Engagement Solutions Strategic Business Report 2023: Social Commerce Emerges into the Spotlight for its Ability to Enhance Customer Engagement

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Engagement Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Customer Engagement Solutions estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$31.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Customer Engagement Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 444 Featured) -

Avaya Inc.

Calabrio, Inc.

CRMnext

eGain Corporation

Freshworks

Genesys

IBM Corporation

IFS

Microsoft

NICE Systems

Nuance Communications Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Pitney Bowes

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow

SugarCRM Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Zendesk

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1090 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Customer Engagement Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Importance of Customer Engagement Should Never Be Undermined. Here's Why

The Rise of Digital Marketing Changes the Rules of Customer Engagement

Digitalization of Marketing Brings Opportunities for Making Customer Engagement More Easy, Real-Time, Powerful & Rewarding: Global Spending on Digital Advertising & Marketing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerated by the Pandemic, High Customer Churn Rates Heightens the Focus on Customer Engagement

Customer Churn Rate is the Barometer that Measures the Need for More Effective & Efficient Customer Engagement Solutions: Global Customer Churn Rate (In %) by Industry for the Year 2022

Metaverse Makes Its Disruptive Appearance On the Scene, Upending Customer Engagement

Robust Outlook for Metaverse Means Companies Wanting to Engage Customers Should Take Note

With the Promise of Revolutionizing the Internet, Metaverse Offers An Attractive Medium for Customer Engagement: Global Market for Metaverse (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Customer Engagement in the Metaverse: A Review

Loyalty Programs Emerge as an Attractive Way to Increase Customer Engagement

The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce Bodes Well for Adoption of Customer Engagement Solutions

Massively Growing Opportunity for eCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for eCommerce Customer Engagement: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

RCS Emerges as a Powerful Addition to Customer Engagement Strategies

Conversational Commerce, An Effective Way to Enhance Customer Engagement

Social Commerce Emerges Into the Spotlight for its Ability to Enhance Customer Engagement

As the Primary Touch Point for Customer Engagement, Call Centers Become the Focus Area for Improvement

The Need of the Hour is to Improve the IVR Experience

AI to Revolutionize Customer Experience (CX) & Engagement

Role of Blockchain in Customer Engagement to Get Bigger

Ringless Voice Mail Becomes an Attractive Customer Engagement Tool

Personalization in Customer Engagement Emerges Into the Forefront

Cloud Based Customer Engagement Solutions to Witness Robust Growth Outpacing On-Premise Solutions

Customer Engagement Automation Storms Into the Spotlight

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v2dzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment