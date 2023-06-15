Covenant Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., announces the release of the company’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. Key sections from this year’s report showcase Covenant’s 2022 commitment to its employees and drivers, the communities it serves and the wellbeing of our planet.



Highlights from this year’s report includes information on Covenant’s first Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging report, shedding light on the company's accomplishments, metrics, and initiatives in these areas. Additionally, the company enhanced its volunteer time-off program to inspire and empower employees to engage actively with local charities. Covenant is also making significant strides in sustainability by implementing Electric Auxiliary Power Units (EAPUs) within its fleet, resulting in fuel savings, reduced emissions, and improved quality of rest for drivers.

Click here to see the full report and the total impact of Covenant’s 2022 CSR activities.

“Covenant believes that building, growing and improving collaborative relationships are part of the company’s long-term commitment to help customers,” said Covenant’s Matt McLelland, vice president of sustainability and innovation. “This commitment extends to our CSR and ESG activities. While corporations exist to provide valuable goods and services, Covenant believes corporations are also uniquely positioned to impact the world positively. We realize that the foundation of our company – doing what’s right – is more important than ever.”

About Covenant Logistics

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

This press release and the accompanying linked report contain “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those outlined in the statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business. Please review the risk factors set forth in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, current year Form 10-Qs, our press releases, stockholder reports, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

