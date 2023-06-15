Culture Biosciences and Cytiva team up to innovate in upstream bioprocessing to advance the development and manufacturing of new therapies

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Biosciences and Cytiva are collaborating to advance innovation in upstream bioprocessing by providing customers greater access to predictive and robust scale-up capabilities. Together, Cytiva and Culture Biosciences aim to bring to customers new bioprocess solutions that use digitization, in-silico approaches, and virtual monitoring and control of experiments.

“Cytiva is excited to work with Culture Biosciences to help customers gain confidence that the process and data produced from our collaborative platform will help them predict performance at the next level, whether it be clinical or commercial scale,” says Nicolas Pivet, Head of Automation, Controls, Digital and Learning, Cytiva. “You can accelerate the therapeutic process development.”

As the first step in this new collaboration, Cytiva’s Bioreactor Scaler* tool now includes Culture’s 250 mL bioreactor. The Bioreactor Scaler tool enables seamless scaling between development and manufacturing. Scientists can identify scale-up or scale-down process control parameters by entering in their existing process details and cell line characteristics. The tool helps to de-risk scaling activities and ensure product quality. Teams can collaborate virtually from anywhere.

“We are thrilled by the prospect to advance upstream bioprocess development with a global leader in the development, manufacturing and delivery of therapeutics,” says Will Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of Culture Biosciences. “Digital technologies have greatly advanced other manufacturing sectors in recent years. We look forward to our work with Cytiva to bring similar innovation to upstream bioprocess development, for the benefit of both our customers and their patients.”

About Culture Biosciences’ propriety upstream bioprocess development platform

Customers design and monitor their experiments, collaborate on projects, and access and analyze data on a fully integrated platform that combines:

250mL bioreactors and 5L bioreactors, each with single-use vessels for mammalian cell lines or microbial fermentation. The 250mL reactors are mounted in mobile cart modules of four units.

Dedicated and proprietary, cloud-based software to design and monitor experiments remotely, and to integrate and analyze data in one place. Remote, hybrid or multi-location teams can collaborate virtually on this platform.

A suite of proprietary tools for process design and data analysis. These tools include a dynamic data analysis suite that enables rapid analysis and understanding of process and offline analytical data.

More than 70 client companies have trusted Culture Biosciences’ platform with their upstream bioprocess development in the 5 years since beginning operations in 2018. Customers include large, top-10 biopharma companies, leading CDMOs, and emerging and growing biotech clients.

About Culture Biosciences

Culture Biosciences is dedicated to innovation in upstream bioprocess development. Culture’s goal is to build new tools and services that improve the performance, time-to-develop, and cost-efficiency of therapeutic manufacturing processes. The company’s proprietary, fully integrated platform combines bioreactors, cloud-based software, and services to offer client companies around the world access to predictable, and scalable bioprocess development. Culture Biosciences was founded in 2016 and is based in South San Francisco, CA. www.culturebiosciences.com

About Cytiva

At Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics. With nearly 16 000 associates in more than 40 countries, we’re driven to use our expertise and talent to achieve better flexibility, capacity, and efficiency for our customers. Our broad and deep portfolio of tools and technologies, global scale, and best-in-class service provides critical support from discovery to delivery, for customers spanning researchers, emerging biotech, large-scale biopharma and contract manufacturers. Learn more at www.cytiva.com.

* Bioreactor Scaler tool is a trademark of Global Life Sciences Solutions USA, LLC or an affiliate doing business as Cytiva.