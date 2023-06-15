Former Texas Governor Rick Perry to Speak at Psychedelic Science 2023

DENVER, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced today that Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will be in Denver on Wednesday, June 21st to help kick off the largest psychedelic science conference ever assembled.



Gov. Perry will join Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in shedding light on the advancements of psychedelic science and medicine helping to battle the nation’s mental health crisis.

The former Governor will provide remarks on Wednesday, June 21 at 9:30 AM MT, before an expected crowd of 10,000 attendees who are coming to Denver for hundreds of hours of educational programming and community-building activities. Featuring 400+ speakers, 7+ tracks, and a number of breakout and small working groups, Psychedelic Science 2023 will present content relevant to the advocates, practitioners, enthusiasts, and corporate attendees who are driving the breakthrough era of psychedelics. The weeklong conference will also feature community programming and workshops taking place at various venues across Denver throughout the week.

“I have seen firsthand what trauma can do to a person, especially to our serving soldiers and veterans,” said Governor Perry. “If we have the ability to eradicate the pain and suffering and help people and their families live meaningful, fulfilling lives, we have an obligation to explore every avenue to achieve that. Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy has shown to be incredibly effective, and we owe it to every American to ensure that these programs get the funding they need for research, development, and commercialization so that everyone who needs these treatments has access to them.”

“Governor Perry has been a passionate advocate for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy,” said Rick Doblin, Founder and President of MAPS. “Psychedelic medicine is truly a bi-partisan issue. Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on much, but the majority of them do agree that psychedelic medicine has the potential for great healing. We are honored to be sharing a stage with Gov. Perry as well as Gov. Polis. These two leaders have shown that they can agree on finding treatments that can help so many people who are suffering.”

More information about Psychedelic Science 2023 programming in sessions, formats, and themes can be found here .

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best-in-class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com