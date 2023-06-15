INE Recognized as Summer 2023 Enterprise Leader by G2

Cary, NC, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the global leader in IT training, has been recognized as a 2023 worldwide industry leader by G2 , the world’s largest tech marketplace. The recognition highlights INE’s high performance across Enterprise and Small-to-Mid-Sized Businesses in the US, Asia-Pacific, and European markets.

For two decades, INE has been a trusted training partner to Fortune 500 companies around the world. Using proven hands-on training methods, INE continues to revolutionize the Information Technology training sector. INE’s robust learning catalog includes an industry-leading suite of cloud-based hands-on labs designed to propel security teams into real-world scenarios without risk to their infrastructure, along with 18,000+ on-demand videos across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, Data Science, and DevOps, study guides, quizzes, projects, workbooks, and industry-leading certifications, including the eJPT and the upcoming Enterprise Defense Administrator (eEDA) certification .

G2 has awarded INE the following distinctions for Summer 2023:

Enterprise Leader: Technical Skills Development

Leader: Online Course Providers

Small Business Leader: Europe Technical Skills Development

Momentum Leader: Technical Skills Development

Momentum Leader: Online Course Providers

Mid-Market Leader: Online Course Providers

Enterprise High Performer: Online Course Providers

Enterprise High Performer: Europe Technical Skills Development

Mid-Market High Performer: Europe Technical Skills Development

Small Business High Performer: Asia Pacific Technical Skills Development

Small Business High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Small Business High Performer: Online Course Providers

Mid-Market High Performer: Technical Skills Development

High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Middle East High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Europe High Performer: Online Course Providers

Asia Pacific High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Asia High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Asia Pacific High Performer: Online Course Providers

“INE provides real practices that are necessary for your daily activities and the instructors are well prepared so that gives you confidence to keep yourself motivated,” writes INE Enterprise user Diego H. “INE provides many valuable certificates, and they prove that whoever attained them is knowledgeable about subject matter topics,” writes another small business user. “They provide learning paths that clearly outline which courses are relevant to a specific topic.”

INE recently earned four prestigious 2023 Global InfoSec Awards , including Editor’s Choice for Enterprise Cybersecurity Education, Publisher’s Choice for Cybersecurity Education, and Best Product for Cybersecurity Training Videos. The Global InfoSec Awards honor industry leaders worldwide for their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow’s breaches before they happen. INE was also selected as a 2023 SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Best Certification Program and Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards are cyber security’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“At INE, we know that real-world experience is vital to success,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “Our incredible instructors are the backbone of our success. I am grateful to them, and to our learners worldwide who inspire us with their dedication to personal and professional growth. Together, we are driving the industry forward and shaping the future of IT training.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

About G2

More than 3 million people visit G2.com to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. So far, G2 has published over 1 million reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions – and reach their full potential.

Contact Us:

Press@ine.com

917-715-0911

Attachment