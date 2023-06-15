Aerostructures Markets: Commercial, Business & General, Military, UAVs and AAM - Global Forecast to 2028 with Triumph, Latecoere, SAAB, Airbus and Elbit Systems Dominating

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostructures Market Report 2023": by Material (Composites, Alloys & Superalloys and Metals), Component, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Military Aviation, UAVs and AAM), Region - Global Forecast to 2028report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aerostructures market is projected to grow from USD 61.0 billion in 2023 to USD 84.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028

The market for aerostructures is driven by various factors such as increased adoption of composite materials and a decline in the cost of composite materials. However, obstacles associated with recycling composite materials and high capital investments are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Flight Control Surfaces: The second largest share in the component segment in the aerostructures market in 2023.

The flight control surfaces segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023. The increased use of composite materials to reduce fatigue of flight control surfaces to increase efficiency is driving the growth of this market segment. The need to improve aerodynamics and increase advanced manufacturing techniques are also influencing the growth of flight control surfaces.

Military Aviation: The second largest share in the aircraft type segment in the aerostructures market in 2023.

The military aviation segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023. The increasing modernization programs for military aircraft, Increasing investments in the military are driving the growth of the military aviation segment. Increasing procurement of military aircraft and military helicopters is also influencing the growth of this segment.

The European region is estimated to have the second-largest share in the aerostructures market in 2023.

Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest share in the aerostructures in 2023. The European region for this study comprises France, the UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Increasing investment in R&D, growing adoption of unmanned aircraft and continuous R &D focus on advanced aircraft is projected to drive the growth of the aerostructures market.

Competitive landscape

Major Players in the aerostructures market are Triumph Group (US), Latecoere (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Airbus SE (Netherlands) and Elbit Systems (Israel)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increased Demand for Advanced Air Mobility and Introduction to Lightweight Aircraft Materials

Fuselages to Secure Leading Market Position from 2023 to 2028

Oem to Acquire Maximum Market Share by 2028

UAE to be Fastest-Growing Country During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Preference for Efficient and Sustainable Aerostructures

Technological Advancements Associated with Aerostructures

Increased Adoption of Composite Materials

Restraints

Obstacles Associated with Recycling Composite Materials

High Capital Investment

Opportunities

Expansion of Mro Services

High Demand for UAVs

Decline in Cost of Composite Materials

Challenges

Supply Chain Constraints and High Shipping Costs

Regulatory Compliance

Lack of Skilled Labor

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

R&D

Component Manufacturing

Oems

End-users

Aerostructures Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

Development of Robots

Supporting Technology

Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Use Case Analysis

Use Case 1: Use of Smart Structures by Collins Aerospace

Use Case 2: Use of Advanced Materials in Aerostructures

Use Case 3: Use of Additive Manufacturing

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Automation

Additive Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Morphing Technology for Wings

4D Printing

Impact of Megatrends

Advanced Composite Materials

Industry 4.0

Company Profiles

Key Players

Airbus Se

Spirit Aerosystems Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A.

Gkn plc

Safran Sa

Saab Ab

Facc Ag

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

St Engineering

Kaman Corporation

Ruag International Holding Ltd.

Latecoere

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Triumph Group

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Aar Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (Aidc)

Other Players

Sonaca Group

Aernnova Aerospace S.A

Aero Vodochody

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.

Sabca Nv

Daher

The Nordam Group LLC

Precision Castparts Corporation

Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Ctrm)

Mecachrome Group

