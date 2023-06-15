Global Interventional Radiology Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Significant Benefits of Interventional Radiology Systems Boost Adoption

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Radiology Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Interventional Radiology Systems estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
MRI Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound Imaging Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Interventional Radiology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030.
