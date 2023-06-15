Global Interventional Radiology Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Significant Benefits of Interventional Radiology Systems Boost Adoption

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Radiology Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Interventional Radiology Systems estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

MRI Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound Imaging Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Interventional Radiology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 500 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID Impact on Interventional Radiology Market

Interventional Radiology Procedures Provide Care Support for COVID-19 Patients

An Introduction to Interventional Radiology

Types of Interventional Radiology

Interventional Radiology Techniques for Specific Disorders

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

MRI Systems: The Largest Product Category

Cardiology and Oncology: Leading Application Segments for IR Systems

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Interventional Radiology Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Significant Benefits of Interventional Radiology Systems Boost Adoption

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Need for Interventional Radiology Systems

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures among Patients and Care Providers Augurs Well for the Market

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis Drives Market for Interventional Radiology Systems

An Aging Global Population and Subsequent Need for Healthcare Fuels Demand for IR Systems

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Driven by Rising Adoption of MRI Systems, IR Systems Market Poised for Strong Gains

Promising Outlook for Interventional Ultrasound Systems

CT-Guided Interventional Radiology Continues to Gain Prominence

Role of Interventional Radiology in Cardiac Patients

Interventional Angiography Systems: Growing Role in Cath Labs

Hybrid 3D Printing Enables Interventional Cardiologists Perform Better Surgeries

Vascular Interventional Radiology: An Overview

Notable Trends in the Interventional Radiology Market to Spur Market Prospects

Emergence of New Imaging Modalities

Fusion Imaging: Potential for Growth

Artificial Intelligence Providing Major Opportunities

AI Holds Tremendous Potential in Interventional Radiology

Robotics Witnesses Increased Proliferation in IR

Increased Use of Augmented Reality

Hybrid CT Fluoroscopy in IR to Witness Increased Utilization

Refurbished Interventional Radiology Systems Find Increased Acceptance

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Bodes Well for Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

