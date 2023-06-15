1-Decene Global Market is Projected to Reach $1 Billion by 2030: Growing Demand for Lubricants Augments Market Prospects

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1-Decene: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 1-Decene estimated at US$611.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polyalphaolefins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$745.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxo Alcohols segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $147.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The 1-Decene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$147.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$136.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$111.6 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Angene International Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gelest, Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Ineos Group Limited

MERCK KGaA

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sea-Land Chemical Company

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific India Private Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $611.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

1-Decene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Decene and 1-Decene

An Insight into 1-Decene

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global 1-Decene Market Set for a Rapid Growth

PAOs Set to Drive Growth of the Global 1-Decene Market

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Exhibit Significant Growth

Competitive Scenario

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Growth in Poly Alpha Olefin Demand to Drive the Global 1-Decene Market

Industrial Segment to Hold Major Revenue Share of PAO Market

Growing Oxo Alcohols Market - A Growth Propeller for 1-Decene

Supply of Ethylene Set to Rise, Bio-Based Production of Alpha Olefins to Gain Momentum

Growing Demand for Lubricants Augments Market Prospects

World Lubricants Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 & 2023

Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market Revenues (in %) by Application for 2021

Projected Rise in Auto Sales & Vehicle Miles Boosts Market Demand

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2017

Average Age of Cars, Vans and Truck and Buses in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2016 and 2018

Sales of New PCs in Select European Countries: 2012-2019

Sales of New PCs in Americas Region, including Canada, Mexico, and United States of America: 2012-2019

Sales of New PCs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region, Including Australia, China, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea: 2012-2019

Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Select European Countries: 2012-2019

Sales of Commercial Vehicles in Americas Region: 2012-2019

Sales of CVs in ASIA/OCEANIA/MIDDLE EAST Region: 2012-2019

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Increased Importance of Lubricants in Automotive Servicing Augurs Well for Market Growth

Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth

Global Machine Tools Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Industries

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2018 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Jan 2019 to November 2020

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit 1-Decene Market

Growing Demand for Polyethylene in Food and Beverage Sector to Drive 1-Decene Market

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Increasing Demand for Surfactants in Home Care and Personal Care Products to Drive the Demand for 1-Decene

Global Surfactants Market by End-Use Sector (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Agricultural Chemicals, Food Processing, Household Detergents, Industrial Cleaners, Personal Care and Others

Sustained Opportunities in the Plasticizers Domain

World Plasticizers Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 & 2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

