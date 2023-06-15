AeroFarms Receives Prestigious Brand Experience Award at Retail Innovation Conference

Newark, New Jersey, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the esteemed Retail Touchpoints' Brand Experience Awards. This coveted award acknowledges AeroFarms' unique digital brand experiences that resonate with consumers and drive sales and customer engagement around AeroFarms’ FlavorSpectrum™ of flavorful and nutritious microgreens.

The Retail Touchpoints' Brand Experience Awards celebrate companies that have demonstrated excellence in crafting memorable and immersive brand experiences across various touchpoints. AeroFarms stood out among a competitive field for its dedication to “winning customers’ attention and affection across all stages of the shopping journey, redefining the rules of interaction, engagement and loyalty.” ​

AeroFarms was specifically honored for its Love Greens More campaign, an innovative 8-part online cooking series connecting consumers to AeroFarms FlavorSpectrum™ of microgreen flavors and use case recipes in partnership with award-winning chef Joshua Walbolt of @LoveFoodMore. Formerly of Eleven Madison Park restaurant, Chef Josh cooked his way through the AeroFarms FlavorSpectrum™, highlighting the unique flavors and versatile ways to use our award-winning microgreens. Each week AeroFarms highlighted a different microgreen and its unique flavor profile in a curated and seasonal recipe.

“Creating unique customer experiences that increase brand engagement and drive sales, by connecting our audience to our unique flavors is top of mind for us,” said Marc Oshima, Co-Founder and CMO at AeroFarms. “We are proud to receive the Brand Experience Award and continue creating content to showcase our distinctive microgreens and use cases with key tastemakers like Chef Josh who can be consumers’ most trusted resources when choosing a product/brand.”

Winning on flavor, AeroFarms is the number one retail brand* for both unit and dollar sales in the United States for microgreens according to Nielsen syndicated data, and AeroFarms distinct, specialty greens can be found also at major retailers like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, HEB, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and at great food service partners like Compass Group, Marcus Samuelsson Restaurant Group, and Momofuku Noodle Bar.

“We are the market leader for microgreens and we see very strong sales velocity for all of our items, driven by breakthrough marketing campaigns like Love Greens More that help consumers understand how to enjoy microgreens with every meal,” said Guy Blanchard, President and CFO of AeroFarms. “We are fortunate to have investors who can see our topline sales growth and consumer demand and desire to partner with us as we ramp up our Danville, Virginia farm to profitable operations.”

AeroFarms specialty greens are safely grown indoors in state-of-the art commercial indoor vertical farms that are certified for USDA Good Agricultural Practices, SQF Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices, Non-GMO Project Verification, OU Kosher, and the industry-leading CEA Food Safety Seal that was developed to differentiate indoor clean growing practices from traditional challenges in the field. AeroFarms distinctive specialty greens are completely pesticide free and are ready to eat without any need to wash, providing a major benefit to customers looking for safety and convenience.

AEROFARMS 8-PART COOKING SERIES

Click here to enjoy the eight-part cooking series celebrating the full FlavorSpectrum™ of AeroFarms greens and see the recipes below:

Episode 1: Micro Spicy Mix — Chilled Peanut Noodle Salad

Episode 2: Baby Watercress — Baby Watercress Dumplings

Episode 3: Micro Super Mix — Micro Super Mix Laab

Episode 4: Micro Wasabi Mustard — Tuna Poke Pizza

Episode 5: Micro Broccoli — Double Broccoli Sandwich

Episode 6: Micro Arugula — Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

Episode 7: Micro Rainbow Mix — Citrus Fennel Salad

Episode 8: Micro Kale — Creamy Bacon Farfalle Pasta

*Source: Nielsen [Microgreen SKUs] Total US xAOC 52-weeks ending 20-May-2023

About AeroFarms



Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and Brands That Matter and by TIME for Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology and Aeroponics Advantage™ provide the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms is able to grow safely all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor.™ Its market-leading products can be found at major selling partners like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Baldor Specialty Foods, Compass Group, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Marcus BP, Momofuku Noodle Bar, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Weee!, and Whole Foods Market. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

