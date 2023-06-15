Global Arc Flash Protection Strategic Business Report 2023: Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection Equipment

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arc Flash Protection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Arc Flash Protection estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Arc Flash Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Arc Flash Detection Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $573.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Arc Flash Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$573.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$364.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

ABB

Arcteq Oy

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

G&W Electric Co.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mors Smitt Technologies Inc.

PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Arc Flash Protection

Thermal Impact of Arc Flash Temperatures: A Snapshot

Arc Flash Protection: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

World Arc Flash Protection Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Emerging Regions

World Arc Flash Protection Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Canada, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa

Product Segment Analysis

Arc Flash Control Systems: The Dominant Segment

Rising Demand for Arc Flash Detection Accelerates Market Expansion

Arc Flash PPE Remain Highly Relevant

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Arc Flash Protection Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Arc Flash Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in Arc Flash Protection Market

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Number of People Employed in Manufacturing Sector in Select Countries: 2018

Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection Equipment

Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for Electricity Favors Growth

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Market Stands to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical Safety in Oil & Gas Sector

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)

Sustained Opportunities in Transportation & Infrastructure Sectors

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Arc Flash Regulations Steer Overall Momentum in the Market

NFPA 70E Standards

Arc-rated PPE Requirements: A Snapshot

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

