Brompton Announces the Launch of Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SPLT) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF (“SPLT”) will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today. A final prospectus dated June 2, 2023 has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.



The investment objectives of SPLT are to provide unitholders with: (a) monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital preservation, primarily through a portfolio of preferred shares of split share corporations. SPLT will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing an actively managed portfolio of preferred shares offered by Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange. SPLT may also invest in preferred shares of other issuers, exchange-traded funds, other investment funds, equities or income-generating securities, and securities that are convertible into any of the above noted securities provided such investments are consistent with the investment objectives.

The Manager is pleased to announce distributions in the amount of Cdn$0.05208 per unit for the following record date:

Record Date Payment Date June 30, 2023 July 17, 2023

The current monthly distribution represents a 6.25% annualized distribution rate based on the initial issue price of $10.00.

The Manager has assigned SPLT a risk rating of “low”. For further details, please refer to SPLT’s ETF Facts document available on www.sedar.com or on SPLT’s home page at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.