AmmPower Corp. Announces Joint Venture Agreement with CTEC Energy Sales USA Inc.

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) (the “AmmPower” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint venture agreement with CTEC Energy Sales USA Inc. (a private company) (“CTEC”) to create centers for transforming waste into ammonia using CTEC and AmmPower technology and products.



Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO, states, “We are very excited about our new relationship with CTEC since it will allow waste materials to be converted into the hydrogen and electricity required for the ammonia synthesis process. It eliminates the need for an electrolyzer to create the hydrogen and in so doing substantially reduces the electric power required for the overall process.”

The joint venture will be owned 50/50 between CTEC Energy Sales USA Inc and AmmPower Inc. and will have its own management team. It should be noted that the CTEC technology is in production in Europe and the United Kingdom in over 25 locations. The hydrogen and electricity produced by the CTEC units will directly feed AmmPower’s IAMM™ ammonia synthesis units.

Peter Wild of CTEC noted, “The relationship with AmmPower is an ideal marriage since it provides a mechanism to convert waste materials into a product with value, and does so without the creation of greenhouse gasses.”

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario with research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the “cracking”, or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space, AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

