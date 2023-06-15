Polyalphaolefins Global Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Synthetic Lubricants Boosts Prospects

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyalphaolefins: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Polyalphaolefins estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low Viscosity PAO, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium Viscosity Pao segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $837 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Polyalphaolefins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$837 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$421.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$367.2 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 313 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polyalphaolefins Market

Polyalphaolefins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Polyalphaolefins

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Engine Oil: The Leading Application Market in the Global PAO Market

Europe & North America: Leading Regional Markets for PAO

Competition

Global PAO Capacity (in Thousand Metric Tons Per Year) by Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Synthetic Lubricants Boosts Market Prospects

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Breakdown of Revenue (in %) by Product for 2020

Global Synthetic Lubricant Base Stock Consumption Breakdown by Region/Country (in %) for 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Lubricants Industry and Effect on Lubricant Basestocks Market

Auto Industry's Focus on Improving Fuel Efficiency & Reducing Emissions Spurs Demand for PAO

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Rising Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit PAOs Market

PAO-Based Lubricants Find Favor in Industrial Applications

Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market Revenues (in %) by Application for 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth

Global Machine Tools Market Breakdown of Demand (in %) by End-Use Industry for 2020

Growing Use of Synthetic Fluids in Offshore Drilling Operations to Drive Demand for Polyalphaolefins

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 & 2019

Increase in Offshore Drilling Activities to Boost Market Prospects

Offshore Drilling Activity: Number of Offshore Wells Drilled during 2015-2020

Imperative Shift towards EVs: Assessing Threats & Opportunities for PAO Market

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Sales in Thousands for Plug-in Hybrids and Battery EVs for 2018-2020

Amorphous Polyalphaolefin: High Growth Prospects

APAO for Applications in the Hot Melt Market

PAOs Market Faces Threat from the Emergence of Substitutes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



