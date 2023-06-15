Global Postal Automation Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postal Automation Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Postal Automation System estimated at US$851.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$690 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Postal Automation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$144.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -
- Accenture Plc
- Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Escher Group
- Falcon Autotech Private Limited
- Fives Group
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- National Presort, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Siemens Logistics GmbH
- SOLYSTIC SAS
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|376
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$851.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Postal Automation Systems - A Prelude
- Market Outlook
- Hardware Component to Register Significant Growth
- Parcel Sorters Hold Dominant Share by Technology
- Governmental Postal Emerges as the Major Application Segment
- Geographic Market Analysis
- A Note on Changing Dynamics of Postal & Delivery Services Worldwide
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
- Postal Automation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and Automation
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations
- The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service Providers
- AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS
- Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market Growth
- Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents Significant Potential for Growth
- Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots
- Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel Automation Systems
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019
- Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth
- Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems
- Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels for Select Countries: 2018
- Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
