Global Postal Automation Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations

The global market for Postal Automation System estimated at US$851.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$690 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Postal Automation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$144.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 376 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $851.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Postal Automation Systems - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Hardware Component to Register Significant Growth

Parcel Sorters Hold Dominant Share by Technology

Governmental Postal Emerges as the Major Application Segment

Geographic Market Analysis

A Note on Changing Dynamics of Postal & Delivery Services Worldwide

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Postal Automation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and Automation

Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations

The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service Providers

AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS

Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market Growth

Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents Significant Potential for Growth

Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel Automation Systems

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth

Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems

Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels for Select Countries: 2018

Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth

