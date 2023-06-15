Global Bioengineered Artificial Skin Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $15 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.5%

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioengineered Artificial Skin Market 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global bioengineered artificial skin market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Bioengineered skin is designed to take over the functions of the epidermis and/or dermis until the patient's skin barrier spontaneously repairs itself. Bioengineered skin autografts are derived from the patient's own skin cells that are grown or cultured in small amounts of skin or hair follicles.
Bioengineered artificial skin is designed for the reconstruction of skin appendages, pigmentation, and nerves. Artificial skin can replace or can be used to replace the outer layer of the skin or the thick layer just underneath it (epidermis and dermis).
Rise in number of road accidents, burns, and trauma-related incidents, high incidence of acute and chronic wounds (owing to the rise in burden of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population), increasing awareness among people about various skin treatments, and rise in demand for artificial skin are major factors expected to drive growth of the global bioengineered artificial skin market.
For instance, in June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved StrataGraft for the treatment of adult patients with thermal burns containing intact dermal elements (remaining deep skin layers) for which surgical intervention is clinically indicated (also referred to as deep partial thickness burns). StrataGraft is produced from two kinds of human skin cells (keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts) grown together to make a bi-layered construct (a cellularized scaffold).
Company Profiles:
- ConvaTec Group plc
- LifeNet Health
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Stryker Corporation
- TissueTech, Inc.
- Stratatech Corporation
- Avita Medical
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- MiMedx Group, Inc.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- It profiles key players in the global bioengineered artificial skin market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global bioengineered artificial skin market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bioengineered artificial skin market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation:
by Product Type:
- Bilayered Bioengineered Artificial Skin
- Trilayered Bioengineered Artificial Skin
- Others
by Application:
- Chronic Wounds
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers
- Venous Leg Ulcers
- Pressure Ulcers
- Others
- Acute Wounds
- Burns
- Surgical Wounds
- Others
- Others
by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr86ej
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment