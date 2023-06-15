Golden Star Enterprises DBA Super Fresh Foods Inc. Announces Launch Date of Expansion of Sales Into the Greater Toronto Area

New Launch is a Company Game-Changer as Super Fresh Foods Expands and Builds Its Revenue Base – Benny Doro, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will launch its first expansion outside of British Columbia into the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) with a targeted date during the first week of July.

The Company is excited to launch its new meal prep and delivery service in the GTA, providing convenient options for busy individuals, families and corporate clients looking to maintain a healthy diet while not sacrificing taste. The service also offers customizable meal plans tailored to individual dietary needs and preferences, such as vegetarian, gluten-free, and low carb options.

Super Fresh Foods sources its ingredients from local farms and suppliers, ensuring that the meals are fresh and of high quality. The meals are then prepared by professional chefs who specialize in healthy and nutritious cooking, ensuring that each meal is both delicious and beneficial for the body.

Customers can choose from a variety of meal plans, ranging from weekly to monthly subscriptions, making it easy to fit tasty healthy eating into even the busiest of days. The service will offer delivery to the Greater Toronto area, making it convenient for customers to receive their meals without having to leave their homes or offices. Please bookmark at www.allyourmealsgta.com .

Benny Doro, CEO of the Company, commented, “The launch of our meal prep and delivery service in Toronto is a Company game-changer as Super Fresh Foods expands and builds its revenue base. Subscription-based meal production and delivery companies are revolutionizing the way people think about food. We offer our customers a convenient and affordable way to eat healthy, delicious meals without having to spend hours in the kitchen. With the rise of subscription-based meal production and delivery companies, it's never been easier to eat well while maintaining a busy schedule.”

About Super Fresh Foods

Super Fresh Foods Inc. is a direct-to-consumer successful meal subscription company which uses a customized proprietary software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a broad platform of meal delivery assets.

Super Fresh Foods was established in 2022 and operates through a partnership with All Your Foods in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan area to deliver meals under its “All Your Meals” brand.

All Your Meals is for people who want to eat healthy food without sacrificing taste and without the hassle of preparing every meal at home. Using proprietary Super Fresh recipes, the All Your Foods kitchen delivers our delicious meals for clients to heat and eat, without sacrificing the freshness or flavor we expect from a home cooked meal.

