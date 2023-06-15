SIOS Technology Announces Regional Partnership with Zepto Consulting, Expanding the Benefits of its High-Availability Software Solutions in Southeast Asia

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced it has partnered with Zepto Consulting, an innovative IT solutions provider headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with a branch office in Singapore. Zepto Consulting will resell SIOS DataKeeper and SIOS LifeKeeper products across Southeast Asia to help organizations achieve high availability for applications, databases, and file storage both on-premises data centers and in the cloud.



As a certified SIOS Technology partner, Zepto Consulting will harness the power of SIOS software and provide comprehensive support, including software deployment, configuration, and ongoing management, ensuring seamless integration with customers' existing infrastructure. Zepto Consulting's team of highly skilled engineers will work closely with customers, offering expertise and guidance at every stage of the implementation process. These solutions are designed to minimize downtime, improve application performance, and maximize system reliability for businesses across industries. By integrating SIOS Technology into its portfolio, Zepto Consulting strengthens its position as an expert in high availability, providing customers with unmatched expertise and support.

SIOS Technology delivers failover clustering software that protects critical applications, databases, and ERPs such as SQL Server, SAP HANA, Oracle, and MaxDB from downtime and disasters. Downtime for these systems can have dire consequences, including: loss of end-user productivity, missed production deadlines, reduced customer satisfaction/loyalty; and increased IT cost.

“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with SIOS Technology,” said Jabez Gan, CTO, Zepto Consulting. "The collaboration will allow us to bring exceptional high-availability software solutions to our enterprise customers, empowering them to maintain business continuity and protect their critical applications and data."

“SIOS Technology is excited to partner with Zepto Consulting, a company known for its commitment to delivering top-notch IT solutions,” said Margaret Hoagland, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, SIOS Technology. “Their extensive experience and technical expertise make them an ideal partner to bring the benefits of SIOS high-availability software to enterprise customers in Southeast Asia. Together, we will help organizations achieve uninterrupted operations, drive efficiency and mitigate risks.”

Tweet this: @SIOSTech Partners with @ZeptoConsulting for High Availability #reseller #applicationavailability #cloud #hybridcloud https://bit.ly/43JB4kE

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com