Tree Island Steel Announces Quarterly and Special Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (“Tree Island” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share and an additional $0.02 per share as a special dividend, on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, both payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.



Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

