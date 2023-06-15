NEW WAVE ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -



VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “New Wave”) (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNK) announces that, it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company at $0.065 per share for gross proceeds of up to $650,000 (the “Offering”).

The Company may pay a finder’s fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for new investments, marketing, and general working capital. It intends to move quickly to identify accretive acquisitions, either within the current investment sectors or within a wider strategic scope, including exploring entry into the emerging AI market.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the CSE. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors. It intends to also identify accretive acquisitions within a wider strategic scope, including exploring entry into the emerging AI market.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

For further information please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., (604) 416-4099

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Anthony Zelen

Director

