Atlas Air Promotes Richard Broekman to Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., today announced Richard Broekman has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability. In his new role, Mr. Broekman will be responsible for the development and execution of Atlas Air’s global commercial strategies, and the management of the corporate sales strategy for ACMI, CMI and Charter Services.



Additionally, Mr. Broekman will also assume an expanded role as Head of Sustainability to drive the Company’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In this capacity, Richard will lead development of the Company’s decarbonization strategies, which include partnering with its customers to implement sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon offsetting initiatives.

Mr. Broekman succeeds Michael T. Steen, who today assumes the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide, as previously announced.

Since joining Atlas in 2004 as a Flight and Revenue Analyst, Mr. Broekman has served in roles with increasing responsibility. He joined the Commercial team in 2008 and has served as Senior Director of Commercial Development and Revenue Management, and Vice President, Commercial Development and Charter Sales. In 2018, he was named Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Commercial Development.

“Richard brings a strong personal commitment to our Company’s mission to be our customers’ first choice and most valued partner,” said Mr. Steen. “He is well-respected across the air cargo industry and brings extensive expertise across many facets of the business. Under his strong leadership, we look forward to continuing to serve our blue-chip roster of customers with the world class performance that defines Atlas.”

“I am very proud of the role we serve in the global supply chain, and am excited for the opportunity to build on our position as one of the world’s largest freighter operators,” said Mr. Broekman. “It is a great honor to lead this team as we partner with our customers to help them achieve their business goals and deliver on our shared commitments to sustainability and corporate citizenship.”

