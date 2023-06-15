Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $7.52 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.7%

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market, By Drug, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a specific form of chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial pneumonia of unknown cause that occurs primarily in older adults, in the lungs, and is associated with the histopathologic and/or radiologic pattern of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP). The diagnosis of IPF requires exclusion of other forms of interstitial pneumonia including other idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIP) and interstitial lung disease (ILD) associated with environmental exposure, medication, or connective tissue disease.



Increasing prevalence of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in July 2021, according to the report published by National Library of Medicine, the prevelance of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis was 13 to 20 per 100,000 people worldwide in 2020. About 100,000 people were affected in the U.S., in 2020, whereas 30,000 to 40,000 new cases are diagnosed every year.



According to the report published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in India was found to be approximately 13.7% in 2021.



Furthermore, due to increasing prevalence of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the key market players are focusing on new product launches, and this is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in May 2022, Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, announced the launch of its generic Pirfenidone in the U.S., the first AB-rated (Antibody)(fully substitutable) equivalent to Genentech's, a biotechnology company, Esbriet, to treat patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). This oral medicine is prescribed to patients via specialty pharmacies



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies Key companies covered as a part of this study include Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Avalyn Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Blade Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Galapagos NV, MediciNova, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Promedior, Inc., Prometic Life Sciences Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical (India) Pvt Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis), and Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

by Drug:

Pirfenidone

Nintedanib

Others (Interferon gamma-1b and Others)

by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj9c34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment