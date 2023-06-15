Global Computer System Validation Market Report 2023: Players Include IBM, Hewlett Packard, Infosys, Wipro and Capgemini

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer System Validation Market, By Type Of Service, By End User Industry, And By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Computer System Validation (CSV) market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Computer System Validation (CSV) enables companies to validate, test, and formally document that a regulated computer-based system does exactly what it is supposed to do.

This ensures that the process in which drugs and medical devices are manufactured is safe, accurate, robust and traceable. CSV aims to prevent errors, improve the efficiency of processes, reduce compliance risks and facilitate inspections by regulatory organs. This is the process that replaces handwritten signatures and paper records in environments that are highly regulated and affect public health and safety like pharmaceutical, medical device and veterinary industries.



Increasing global demand for pharmaceutical products and a greater emphasis on patient safety, and an increase in digital health devices and software-based systems within GxP environments are the factors expected to augment growth of the global computer system validation (CSV) market over the forecast period.



However, varying regulatory standards across organizations and high cost are expected to hinder growth of the global computer system validation (CSV) market during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Accenture plc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

PwC International Limited

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Tata Technologies Limited

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Eurofins Scientific SE

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Computer System Validation (CSV) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global Computer System Validation (CSV) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Computer System Validation (CSV) market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

by Type of service:

Consulting services

Testing services

Documentation services

Training services

Other services

by End user industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Medical devices

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Other regulated industries

by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdyqr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment