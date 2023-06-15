Global Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of the Oil and Gas Industry Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the ultrasonic NDT testing equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a combination of various inspection techniques used individually or collectively to evaluate integrity and properties of the material, component, or system without causing damage to it. Ultrasonic testing is a practical and versatile NDT method that allows for a full volumetric examination of the material, component, or system.



Stringent safety rules and regulations, increase in use or adoption of NDT testing equipment, rise in awareness among the manufacturers regarding the use of NDT, rapid growth of the oil and gas industry, rapid growth of the construction industry, and development of technologically advanced NDT solutions are major factors expected to propel the growth of the global ultrasonic NDT testing equipment market during the forecast period.



For instance, in September 2022, WaygateTechnologies, a leader in NDT solutions for industrial inspection, launched Krautkramer SpotVision, a new phased array ultrasonic solution for spot weld inspection. For instance, car/auto makers worldwide can reduce downtime while ensuring that their products meet high-quality standards and product safety is guaranteed.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global ultrasonic NDT testing equipment market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global ultrasonic NDT testing equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ultrasonic NDT testing equipment market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $818.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1314 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles:

ROSEN Group

Johnson and Allen Ltd.

Advanced NDT Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Intertek Group PLC

Baker Hughes

GE Measurement and Control

Russell Fraser Sales Pty Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

by Type Of Equipment

Thickness gauges

Digital flaw detectors

Phased array flaw detectors

Test machines

Others

by Component

Equipment

Service

by End Use Industry

Oil & gas

Power Generation

Aerospace & defense

Automotive & Transportation

Others

by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

