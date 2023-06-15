Global Smart Building Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $416.42 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.8%

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Building Market, By Component, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global smart building market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Smart Building is a term that describes a building that incorporates digital technologies into the fabric of the structure. These technologies include sensors, actuators and a data network that connects all the systems that run the building.
The advantages of a Smart Building are reduced operating and maintenance costs, more information and control, better living conditions and increased sustainability for the environment. Moreover, it reduces security risks and increases occupant safety due to a variety of monitoring systems that detect possible problems such as fires or accidents.
Technological advancements and the increase in entrepreneurship is expected to drive growth of the global smart building market during the forecast period. This has led to the rise of startups and smaller enterprises that are able to provide innovative and better industrial and automation solutions.
However, factors such as high cost, and lack of skilled professionals is expected to drive growth of the global smart building market over the forecast period.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$87.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$416.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company profiles:
- ABB Ltd
- Honeywell International
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Johnson Controls Inc
- Legrand SA
- Avnet Inc
- Hitachi Ltd
- Softdel (A UNIDEL Company)
Market Segmentation:
by Component:
- Solution
- Building Energy Management System
- Infrastructure Management System
- Intelligent Security System
- Other Solutions Services
- Services
by Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
