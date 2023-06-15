Mogil Organization Joins World Insurance LLC

Iselin, NJ, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of The Mogil Organization LLC (“Mogil”) of New York, NY on May 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1957, Mogil has offered corporate and personal insurance products to a wide range of businesses and families. Mogil also provides financial planning tools to clients.

“At The Mogil Organization, we pride ourselves on developing lasting relationships with our clients that continue long after we help them get the protection they need,” says Jeffrey S. Mogil, Chief Executive Officer, The Mogil Organization. “We continually monitor our clients’ specific coverage and review and assess their changing insurance and financial planning needs. We look forward to continuing to do so as part of World.”

“On behalf of the World family, I would like to welcome The Mogil Organization,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “The Mogil team is highly knowledgeable, and dedicated to providing their clients with unique, personalized service in a timely manner. They will be a great addition.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Connor Group advised World. Andros, Floyd & Miller provided legal counsel and PhiloSmith advised Mogil. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

