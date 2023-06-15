Cold Plunge Pools Market is Predicted to Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% to top a Market Size of US$ 550.1 Million by 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cold plunge pools market was valued at US$ 376.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 550.1 Mn by 2031. Recent market trends indicate surge in popularity of cold plunge pools for at-home cold therapy.



Rise in adoption of cold plunge pools in residential properties can be ascribed to rapid increase in awareness about the health benefits of cold water immersion therapy among users.

Manufacturers are offering high-end materials and incorporating novel designs that ease the installation of cold plunge pools to increase their market share. An instance is increase in development of pools made of durable and puncture-resistant PVC and easily-foldable pools that are suitable for at-home use.

Rise in demand for cold plunge pools with advanced wellness features, especially pools integrated with saunas and hot tubs, is expected to broaden market outlook. Surge in medical tourism in developing countries is estimated to strengthen the demand for spas and wellness clinics & centers. This, in turn is likely to fuel market development in the near future.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 376.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 550.1 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Size, Material, Price, Application, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Atlas Pools of Central Florida, Australian Plunge Pools, Brass Monkey Health Ltd, Diamond Spas, Inc., Fluidra S.A., KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG, Renu Therapy, RivieraPool Fertigschwimmbad GmbH, Soake Pools, LLC, SwimEx, Inc., The Ice Bath Co.

Key Findings of Study

Surge in Demand for Indoor Plunge Pools Due to Multiple Health Benefits : Rise in awareness about health benefits of cold water immersion therapy among non-athletes and individuals who are not sportspersons is expected to boost the market in the next few years.



Rise in awareness about health benefits of cold water immersion therapy among non-athletes and individuals who are not sportspersons is expected to boost the market in the next few years. Based on type, the indoor plunge pool segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Extensive adoption of indoor plunge pools in spas, fitness centers, and wellness retreats can be ascribed to their year-round accessibility to consumers.



Rapid Increase in Adoption of Cold Water Immersion Therapy Among Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts : Surge in usage of cold water immersion therapy among athletes and sportspersons to boost their performance, accelerate recovery after workout muscle aches and injuries, or any intense exercise is likely to boost the market size.



Surge in usage of cold water immersion therapy among athletes and sportspersons to boost their performance, accelerate recovery after workout muscle aches and injuries, or any intense exercise is likely to boost the market size. Considerable demand for cold plunge pools in the health & wellness industry presents significant revenue opportunities for companies in the market. Rise in popularity of ice bath tub among athletes, especially those engaged in endurance exercise, is anticipated to augment the market. Growth in demand for advanced cryotherapy among high-end residential properties is also expected to augment the market size.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82422<ype=S

Key Growth Drivers of Cold Plunge Pools Market

Rapid expansion of the sports & fitness industry is anticipated to drive the plunge pools market. Significant demand for cold water immersion therapy for rehabilitation and recovery among athletes and fitness enthusiasts is estimated to offer significant revenue opportunities for companies in the market.



The market demand is driven by rise in awareness about the numerous health benefits of cold water therapy including reduction of inflammation, swelling, and sore muscles, and relief in sore muscles after intense workout or exercise. Rapid increase in number of health and wellness centers, especially in developing countries, is expected to augment market growth.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America constituted market share in 2022. Considerable adoption of hydrotherapy in wellness centers, especially in the U.S. and Canada, is anticipated to propel the market in the region. Rise in demand for advanced indoor plunge pools is poised to offer significant business opportunities for market players in North America.

Europe is a lucrative market for cold plunge pools. A well-established health and wellness industry is expected to bolster market size in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031. Surge in demand for cold water therapy in spas and wellness spaces in India, China, Australia, and South Korea is likely to drive the market in the region in the next few years.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82422

Competition Landscape

Leading players in the cold plunge pools market are focusing on launching customized solutions in order to stay ahead of their competitors. Most prominent companies are stepping up their efforts to develop cold plunge pools with advanced wellness features to attract demand.

Key companies operating in the market are

Atlas Pools of Central Florida

Australian Plunge Pools

Brass Monkey Health Limited

Diamond Spas, Inc.

Fluidra S.A.

Renu Therapy

Soake Pools, LLC

SwimEx Inc.

The Ice Bath Co.

RivieraPool Fertigschwimmbad GmbH

Cold Plunge Pools Market Segmentation

The cold plunge pools market is segmented based on

Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Material

Acrylic

Stainless Steel

Wood

Others (Aluminum, Concrete, etc.)

Price

Low

Medium

High



End-use

Residential

Commercial Specialty Physical Therapy Clinics Fitness Centers Beauty Spas Others (Home Care Settings, Senior Living Homes, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Electric Tooth Polisher Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Bathroom Products Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Smart Water Meter Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com