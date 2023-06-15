Corrugated Boxes Market to Touch USD 224.10 Billion by 2030 on Account of Increasing Focus on Sustainability and the Growth of E-Commerce | By SNS Insider

Pune, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Corrugated Boxes Market was valued at USD 124.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 224.10 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030”, as reported by SNS Insider.

Corrugated boxes are widely used packaging materials that consist of three layers of paperboard, with a wavy inner layer known as corrugating medium sandwiched between two flat outer layers called liners. The corrugated medium provides strength and cushioning properties to the box, making it suitable for shipping and protecting various goods.

The corrugated boxes market holds promising prospects for the future, driven by the increasing focus on sustainability, the growth of e-commerce, customization and branding opportunities, technological advancements, and the emergence of new markets. With their inherent strengths and eco-friendly nature, corrugated boxes are poised to remain a preferred choice for packaging and shipping applications across diverse industries.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 124.4 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 1374 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.6% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Type (Slotted Boxes, Rigid Boxes, Telescope Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Others)

• By Wall Construction (Single Wall, Double Wall, Triple Wall)

• By Application (Food Beverages, E Commerce, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 15% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

A recession can have a significant impact on the corrugated boxes market due to reduced 7

for goods, shifts in packaging preferences, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating market conditions. Corrugated box manufacturers and businesses in the packaging industry must adapt to changing market dynamics, explore cost-saving measures, and identify new opportunities to mitigate the effects of a recession and ensure long-term sustainability.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The increased geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions between Russia and Ukraine have resulted in higher costs for sourcing raw materials and transporting finished products. In response to these challenges, corrugated boxes market stakeholders may need to explore alternative sourcing strategies, establish stronger partnerships with suppliers in different regions, and closely monitor geopolitical developments to mitigate risks.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about both challenges and opportunities for the corrugated boxes market. The surge in e-commerce, increased demand for essential goods packaging, focus on safety measures, and shifting consumer preferences towards sustainability have all influenced the market. The industry has also witnessed disruptions in the supply chain and a greater emphasis on innovation and technological advancements.

Key Regional Development

With its thriving industrial sector, booming e-commerce industry, increasing focus on sustainability, technological advancements, and untapped market potential, Asia Pacific is well-positioned to dominate the corrugated boxes market. As the region continues to experience economic growth and infrastructure development, the demand for corrugated boxes will remain robust. Manufacturers and stakeholders in the packaging industry should focus on leveraging the opportunities presented by Asia Pacific to secure their positions in this rapidly expanding market.

Key Takeaway from Corrugated Boxes Market Study

Slotted boxes segment has emerged as a frontrunner in the market, owing to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, durability, and environmental benefits. Their simple yet efficient design, coupled with their ability to offer superior protection and customization options, has made them a preferred choice for businesses across various industries.

The food and beverages segment has emerged as a dominant force in the market due to its unique packaging requirements and sustainability concerns. With the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging, customization opportunities for branding, superior product protection, and efficiency in supply chain management, corrugated boxes have become the preferred choice for companies operating in this sector.

Recent Developments Related to Corrugated Boxes Market

PR Packagings, a leading company in the packaging industry, has taken a significant leap forward in its corrugation business with the strategic partnership of Ample Graphics. This collaboration aims to accelerate and enhance the corrugation division of PR Packagings, driving innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction to new heights.

In a significant stride towards revolutionizing the packaging industry, Esko, a renowned leader in packaging solutions, has unveiled its latest implementation of cutting-edge parametric standards for corrugated boxes. This groundbreaking development is poised to transform the way corrugated packaging is designed, produced, and utilized, promising enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

