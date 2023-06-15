Kura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 6, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Uttz, Chief Financial Officer, and Benjamin Porten, SVP, Investor Relations & System Development.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13739075.

The webcast will be available at www.kurasushi.com under the Investor Relations section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 46 locations across 14 states and Washington, D.C. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 500 restaurants and 40 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto

investor@kurausa.com