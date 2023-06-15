RedAwning Adds Stay App to its Expanding Channel Network

Petaluma, California, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the one stop, complete platform for short term rental success is pleased to announce it has expanded its offerings to a new partner, Stay Inc.

Stay is a short-term rental marketplace that connects travelers with high-quality, professionally managed vacation rentals around the world. With a focus on user experience and affordability, Stay has quickly become a go-to choice for travelers seeking a more personalized and cost-effective alternative to traditional hotel stays. This partnership will allow RedAwning’s inventory to be instantly bookable by Stay’s 18,000+ registered travelers.

"RedAwning's goal has always been to put every property in front of every guest,” stated Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com. “Stay has an amazing network of loyal travelers who already know and trust the app, and RedAwning offers over 25,000 properties in every major North American destination, so it was an obvious choice for a partnership”

When asked about the partnership Scott McGillivray, co-founder of Stay added: “We are excited to be partnering with RedAwning, whose innovative platform aligns perfectly with our mission of providing exceptional and professional rental experiences to travelers throughout North America. Together, we will continue to set the standard for quality and service in the short-term rental industry.”

Vacation rental hosts and managers interested in working with RedAwning and having their properties appear on Stay can find additional information at https://join.redawning.com/ or by contacting a sales representative.

###ENDS###

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the one stop, complete platform for short term rental success. We provide global distribution and marketing combined with a comprehensive suite of solutions to generate more revenue and deliver better hospitality with less work for homeowners, property managers and lodging providers of all types.

Property Managers interested in partnering with RedAwning can find more information at https://host.redawning.com/property-management

About Stay App

Stay App is a short-term rental platform that connects travelers with high-quality, professionally managed vacation rentals around the world. With a focus on user experience and affordability, Stay App has quickly become a go-to choice for travelers seeking a more personalized and cost-effective alternative to traditional hotel stays.





