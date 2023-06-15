CareCloud Empowers WPM Pathology Laboratory with Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management Solution, CareCloud Concierge

SOMERSET, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced WPM Pathology Laboratory has added CareCloud Concierge as its comprehensive revenue cycle management solution. By adopting Concierge, WPM aims to alleviate the burden of collections and streamline its financial operations, allowing the organization to prioritize patient care.



WPM Pathology Laboratory, a locally owned pathology group based in Salina, Kansas, is committed to providing exceptional technical support and medical professional services. With a specialization in anatomic pathology, cytology, and laboratory consulting, their primary focus is delivering accurate and timely diagnostic results to patients, medical office staff, hospital staff, and physicians.

As a software as a service (SaaS) client with CareCloud since 2014, WPM knows how CareCloud can optimize processes for their practice. Upgrading to Concierge offers WPM a flexible and consultative approach that aligns perfectly with their need for more full-time equivalents (FTEs) to efficiently handle revenue cycle services for the high volume of laboratory requisitions they were billing for. With the support of CareCloud's specialized back-office team and end-to-end services, WPM Pathology Laboratory Chartered can enhance its profitability and eliminate administrative burdens, empowering the laboratory to focus on its core mission of delivering exceptional patient care.

CareCloud Concierge is a transformative, technology-enabled solution that revolutionizes the revenue cycle by integrating the four essential products required in today's healthcare landscape: revenue cycle management (RCM), electronic health records, patient management, and patient management experience. By seamlessly combining CareCloud's cutting-edge cloud-based software with CareCloud’s comprehensive RCM services, Concierge redefines the RCM process, empowering healthcare providers to optimize financial operations and deliver exceptional patient care.

"Over the past nine years, our collaboration with CareCloud has been exceptionally fruitful. After a thorough review of our return on investment analysis, WPM Pathology Lab and CareCloud reached a clear consensus. Partnering with this comprehensive revenue cycle management solution proves to be significantly more cost-effective compared to the alternative of training and compensating three to four full-time employees. Such an endeavor would demand a minimum of three months of training," shared Shelly Gaskill, administrator at WPM. "Given our current billing demands, we simply cannot spare the luxury of time or staff resources for such training. By aligning ourselves with CareCloud, we can optimize our financial operations, ensuring accurate and timely revenue cycle management, all while circumventing the workforce challenges that have been negatively impacting the healthcare industry."

To learn more about how CareCloud is redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com