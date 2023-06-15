Rocklin, CA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Ready to Sizzle, California!

California Beef Council Launches “Sizzled in California” for Summer Grilling

Here in California, we try not to restrict grilling to a single season. After all, this is the place that gave the culinary world Tri-Tip! But we can’t deny that summer grilling holds a special place in our collective hearts. And when it’s beef on the grill, the sound of that sizzle is unmistakable.

From June 15th through July 26th, the California Beef Council (CBC) is celebrating all things “summer grilling season” with our Sizzled in California promotion. For a limited time, California consumers can save $2 when they spend $10 or more on their favorite beef steaks for summer grilling through the Checkout 51 mobile app or online. California beef lovers can also link to the Checkout 51 offer at SizzledInCalifornia.com, our site for all things summer grilling.

“The site offers more than a link to our retail offer,” said Christie Van Egmond, Director of Retail & Foodservice Marketing for the CBC. “You can find grilling tips and tricks from Pitmaster Rasheed Philips, meet one of our California cattle ranchers, check out grilling recipes, and learn some simple steak swaps that work for different tastes and budgets. You can also enter to win a Summer Grilling Prize Pack.”

In addition to the variety of grilling recipes featured at SizzledInCalifornia.com, some of our new summer grilling favorites for this season include:

“Summer is synonymous with being outdoors,” Van Egmond said, “and there’s a more relaxed vibe around summer activities. Grilling fits right in with that, whether it’s a casual, after work meal, or a weekend gathering with friends and family. That sizzle and the unmistakable, mouthwatering aroma of beef on the grill just says ‘summer.’”

For more information on the Checkout 51 beef offer, sweepstakes entry, and recipes, visit SizzledInCalifornia.com.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to amplify the voice of the California beef industry to strengthen beef demand through innovative promotions, research, and open communication. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

