VidMob Introduces Agency Partnership Program with Founding Partners AdParlor, CANVAS United, FIG, and Wpromote

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob, the leading creative effectiveness platform, today announced its new Agency Partnership Program. This program will enable partner agencies to leverage VidMob's AI-driven creative technology, a combination of proprietary and industry-leading computer vision and text recognition models paired with human feedback, to drive significant improvements in creative effectiveness throughout their workflow. Agencies have self-service access to the platform to control creative quality, discover the performance drivers in creative content, and create effective assets. The platform will also provide insights into clients' best practices, enabling agency partners to optimize their media investments.



"Our partnership with VidMob enables us to deliver AI-driven insights and data-backed performance, helping our clients achieve success," said Frederick Stallings, Partner Data & Media at FIG. "By utilizing VidMob's turn-key insights, we optimized mobile and social creative for one of our largest clients, resulting in a 2x+ increase in VCR and 3-Second View, surpassing category norms and enhancing brand awareness."

The Agency Partnership Program empowers agencies to:

Set a new standard for always-on campaign effectiveness and offer new innovation, collaboration and oversight for marketing and creative teams

Employ cutting-edge AI and ML technology to connect creative to economic impact by offering precise guidance on maximizing ad spend

Implement fully data-driven campaign execution and operations with the ability to measure the impact of creative edits through media and analytics teams





“We are excited to be part of VidMob’s new Agency Partnership Program. Intelligent Creative from VidMob gives us unprecedented insights and the technology we need to improve effectiveness at every stage of creative development and campaign activation. Our creative and media teams gain more confidence and make more informed decisions, and can do it at scale,” said Mark Lainas, President and Chief Innovation Officer at CANVAS United.

"Agencies play an indispensable role in the ever-evolving creative process, which is now a continuous loop from design to activation,” said SVP of Partnerships and Corporate Development at VidMob, Scott Hannan. “VidMob supports this process with tools that empower agencies and free up their teams to focus on bold creative decisions resulting in increasingly impactful campaigns. We extend our gratitude to our exceptional founding partners AdParlor, CANVAS United, FIG, and Wpromote, and eagerly anticipate our role in their future growth.”

