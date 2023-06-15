Revolutionizing Education, One Data Point at a Time

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Education & Learning Analytics market size is expected to reach USD 106.41 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for personalized and adaptive learning experiences, increasing adoption of e-learning and online education, growing importance of data-driven decision-making in education, need for real-time tracking and monitoring of student progress and performance, rise in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in education are fueling the Market's growth
Get a sample copy of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/education-learning-analytics-market
Demand for Personalized Learning Experience to Promote the Use of Education & Learning Analytics
At a global scale, growing adoption of e-learning platforms and digital education tools, increasing demand for personalized learning experiences, growing focus on improving student outcomes and reducing dropout rates, the emergence of big data analytics and machine learning in education, rising investments in education technology and learning analytics solutions increasing integration of learning analytics with learning management systems (LMS)
Several governments worldwide, such as in India, Singapore, America, Australia and Europe, have initiated several initiatives for the market. For example, the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences (IES) has launched several initiatives to promote data and analytics in education, such as the Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems (SLDS) Grant Program.
Software Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Software type dominated the global market owing to increasing demand for expertise, customization, support, and continuous improvement. Moreover, education and learning analytics software needs to be customized according to the specific needs of educational institutions. Vendors provide implementation services to ensure the software is configured correctly and meets the institution's needs.
Performance Management is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, the performance management segment is the leading segment as it provides real-time insights into student performance, helping teachers and educational institutions to make data-driven decisions and improve student outcomes. In addition, the increasing demand for performance-based assessments, personalized learning, and outcomes-based education is driving the growth of the performance management segment.
North America is the leading Market for Using Clean Energy
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on personalized learning and the need to enhance the learning experience for students. The presence of several major vendors in the region, as well as the high adoption rate of advanced technologies and digital learning solutions in the education sector, have led to a surge in demand for software solutions and services
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/education-learning-analytics-market
Browse in-depth TOC on " Education & Learning Analytics Market "
Pages - 255
Tables - 63
Figures - 75
Education & Learning Analytics Market Report Suggests:
- Alteryx, Inc. has announced its annual customer and partner conference, Alteryx Inspire EMEA 2022, at the RAI in Amsterdam, NL, from October 17th – 20th. Inspire EMEA will feature use cases from some of the world’s largest companies and keynotes from industry experts expanding the boundaries of what can be achieved with data.
- In terms of application, the Performance Management segment dominates as it provides real time insights.
- In terms of component, the software type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its continuous improvement and expertise
- North America is the leading market and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players.
Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/education-learning-analytics-market
Education & Learning Analytics Market Segmentation:
The global Education & Learning Analytics market report is segmented based on Component, application, and region.
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Application
- People Acquisition and Retention
- Curriculum Development and Intervention
- Performance Management
- Budget and Finance Management
- Operations Management
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
Education & Learning Analytics Market Major Company Profiles:
- IBM Corporation
- Blackboard Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson Education
- D2L Corporation
- Tableau Software, Inc.
- Coursera Inc.
- Alteryx, Inc.
- Saba Software, Inc.
- Civitas Learning, Inc.
- Knewton, Inc.
- Watershed LRS
- Docebo Inc.
- ProctorU Inc.
- Edmentum, Inc.
- Turnitin, LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- Desire2Learn Incorporated
- Schoology, Inc.
Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:
Global Talent Management Software Market
Global Project Management Software Market
Global In-app Advertising Market
Global Automatic Identification System Market
Global Digital Transaction Management Market
About Us:
SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.
Address:
1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Phone:
USA (+1) 617-230-0741
Email: sales@skyquestt.com