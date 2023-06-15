Revolutionizing Education, One Data Point at a Time

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Education & Learning Analytics market size is expected to reach USD 106.41 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for personalized and adaptive learning experiences, increasing adoption of e-learning and online education, growing importance of data-driven decision-making in education, need for real-time tracking and monitoring of student progress and performance, rise in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in education are fueling the Market's growth

Demand for Personalized Learning Experience to Promote the Use of Education & Learning Analytics

At a global scale, growing adoption of e-learning platforms and digital education tools, increasing demand for personalized learning experiences, growing focus on improving student outcomes and reducing dropout rates, the emergence of big data analytics and machine learning in education, rising investments in education technology and learning analytics solutions increasing integration of learning analytics with learning management systems (LMS)

Several governments worldwide, such as in India, Singapore, America, Australia and Europe, have initiated several initiatives for the market. For example, the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences (IES) has launched several initiatives to promote data and analytics in education, such as the Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems (SLDS) Grant Program.

Software Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Software type dominated the global market owing to increasing demand for expertise, customization, support, and continuous improvement. Moreover, education and learning analytics software needs to be customized according to the specific needs of educational institutions. Vendors provide implementation services to ensure the software is configured correctly and meets the institution's needs.

Performance Management is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the performance management segment is the leading segment as it provides real-time insights into student performance, helping teachers and educational institutions to make data-driven decisions and improve student outcomes. In addition, the increasing demand for performance-based assessments, personalized learning, and outcomes-based education is driving the growth of the performance management segment.

North America is the leading Market for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on personalized learning and the need to enhance the learning experience for students. The presence of several major vendors in the region, as well as the high adoption rate of advanced technologies and digital learning solutions in the education sector, have led to a surge in demand for software solutions and services

Browse in-depth TOC on " Education & Learning Analytics Market "

Pages - 255

Tables - 63

Figures - 75

Education & Learning Analytics Market Report Suggests:

Alteryx, Inc. has announced its annual customer and partner conference, Alteryx Inspire EMEA 2022, at the RAI in Amsterdam, NL, from October 17th – 20th. Inspire EMEA will feature use cases from some of the world’s largest companies and keynotes from industry experts expanding the boundaries of what can be achieved with data.

In terms of application, the Performance Management segment dominates as it provides real time insights.

In terms of component, the software type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its continuous improvement and expertise

North America is the leading market and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players.

Education & Learning Analytics Market Segmentation:

The global Education & Learning Analytics market report is segmented based on Component, application, and region.

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

People Acquisition and Retention

Curriculum Development and Intervention

Performance Management

Budget and Finance Management

Operations Management

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Education & Learning Analytics Market Major Company Profiles:

IBM Corporation

Blackboard Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson Education

D2L Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

Saba Software, Inc.

Civitas Learning, Inc.

Knewton, Inc.

Watershed LRS

Docebo Inc.

ProctorU Inc.

Edmentum, Inc.

Turnitin, LLC

Oracle Corporation

Desire2Learn Incorporated

Schoology, Inc.

