Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market to Exhibit 4.8% CAGR and Generate $185.5 Million by 2032 | Research Dive

New York, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global composite resin complete removable dentures market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $185.5 million and rise at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.



As per our analysts, the growing technological advancements such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technology in the composite resin complete removable dentures are expected to foster the growth of the composite resin complete removable dentures market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for affordable and aesthetic dentures among individuals across the globe to get a pleasing appearance is expected to create expansive growth opportunities for the market during the analysis timeframe. However, the high cost of composite resin complete removable dentures may restrict the growth of the market over the estimated period.

The Segment of the Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market

The report divided the market into the region-based segment.

Region: North America Region Held the Highest Market Share in 2021

The North America composite resin complete removable dentures market accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. This is mainly due to the increasing number of edentulous patients across the region. Moreover, the increasing development of new materials for dentures with better durability, aesthetic appeal, and improved strength and the growing technological advancements are expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe economic losses across various industries, including the composite resin complete removable dentures market. The disrupted supply chains across the globe have delayed the delivery of raw materials and finished products owing to the government-imposed lockdowns. This affected the production and distribution of CR-CRDs during the pandemic and further caused price fluctuations in the dentures. Moreover, people stopped visiting dental offices due to the spontaneous spread of the deadly virus. All these factors have declined the growth of the market over the crisis.

Key Players of the Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market

The major players of the composite resin complete removable dentures market include

J. B. Dental Laboratories

DDS Lab

Avadent Digital Dentures

Appin Dental Laboratory

ROE Dental Laboratory

Modern Dental Group

MicroDental Laboratories

National Dentex Labs

Corus Dental Group

Glidewell Dental

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2023, Stratasys, a leading provider of industrial 3D printing & additive manufacturing solutions, announced the launch of its new product, named, TrueDent resin, a monolithic, full-color 3D printed permanent dentures solution. This product is specifically designed for the fabrication of dental appliances, including removable dentures.

Further, the report also summarizes other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Composite Resin Complete Removable Dentures Market:

