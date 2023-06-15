The New James and James Fulfillment Center in Vegas Helps Companies to Expand their Reach Across the United States

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new James and James Fulfillment Center in Vegas aims to help companies expand their reach across the United States. This award-winning eCommerce fulfillment partner has a global presence that now provides its services in Las Vegas as well as Ohio. James and James Fulfillment are helping brands grow on average by about 52% year-on-year with companies that have trusted James and James for their order fulfilment needs receiving the tools and support they need to grow their businesses without limits.

James and James Fulfillment support companies by helping them outsource logistics and enabling them to scale their businesses quickly. Companies have seen remarkable growth in sales since their customers started receiving fast, accurate, and trackable order fulfillment. The latest James and James Fulfillment Center will help hundreds of businesses across the United States optimize their operations, manage their orders, grow their sales, and improve the overall customer experience. Companies no longer have to handle order fulfillment on their own because they can outsource to James and James Fulfillment and deliver the very best services to their customers.

ControlPort: Award-winning Order Fulfillment Software

James and James Fulfillment use award-winning order fulfillment software, ControlPort, to ensure that companies can grow their businesses and manage their inventory levels.

ControlPort uses cloud-based tools that enable users to:

Get live order tracking Identify optimum shipping services Identify audit carrier performance Manage and optimize inventory levels Fulfill orders from multiple brands and channels in one place

ControlPort makes it easy for companies to manage their orders and inventory using any device at any time. The software enables users to track and amend orders in real-time to ensure that stock levels are synced online and in real life. This innovative technology has been recognized by the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the field of Innovation and James and James Fulfillment built it from scratch. This software is designed to bridge the gap between high-tech eCommerce platforms and traditional delivery networks. ControlPort combines the features that people would normally find in separate systems into one platform to make it easier for them to run their businesses more efficiently.

ControlPort is designed to help businesses scale their operations. The software integrates multiple brands and eCommerce platforms in one place and it retrieves orders as they come in, for picking, packing, and shipping in one of their global fulfillment centers. ControlPort has product analysis tools that identify the best and worst-selling items to aid in inventory management. This feature is very helpful for businesses to make better manufacturing and marketing decisions.

About James and James Fulfillment

James and James Fulfillment take care of everything from receiving stock from manufacturers to shipping products to even handling any returns. Companies and their customers can easily track the entire process in real-time to stay up-to-date with each individual product being shipped and delivered.

James and James Fulfillment Centers serve the following markets:

CBD oil Fashion Cosmetics Organic products Luxury products Toys and games Food and drink

James and James Fulfillment offer its services to a wide range of markets so that more companies can get their products to their customers efficiently. If you’d like to learn more about James and James Fulfillment, please visit their website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-new-james-and-james-fulfillment-center-in-vegas-helps-companies-to-expand-their-reach-across-the-united-states/