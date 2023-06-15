To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 15 June 2023
Announcement no. 59/2023
Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds
Jyske Realkredit will issue one new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bond will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bond of the following type:
- 1% 111.E 2056 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans
The bond will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit