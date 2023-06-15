English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 15 June 2023

Announcement no. 59/2023











Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds



Jyske Realkredit will issue one new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bond will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bond of the following type:

1% 111.E 2056 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans





The bond will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com