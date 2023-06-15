Siding Industry to Reach $127 Billion by 2028 - Global Market Trends & Opportunities Report, 2023

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global siding market is expected to reach an estimated $127.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028. The future of the global siding market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential construction. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.



Emerging Trends in the Siding Market



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increasing adoption of fiber cement siding and increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters.



Siding Market by Segment



In this market, residential is the largest application segment, whereas vinyl is the largest material segment. Growth in various segments of the siding market is given below.



Siding Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Feet) from 2017 to 2028]:

Fiber Cement

Vinyl

Metal

Stucco

Concrete and Stone

Brick

Wood

Other

Siding Market by End-use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Feet) from 2017 to 2028]:

Residential

Non-Residential

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Office

Others

Siding Market by Application [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

New Construction

Repair and Maintenance

Siding Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

List of Siding Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, siding companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the major siding companies profiled in this report include:

Valmont Industries

Kingspan

James Hardie

Nichiha

Ply Gem

Louisiana Pacific

Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding

Revere Building Products

Lixil Group Corporation

Siding Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that vinyl will remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors.

Within the global siding market, non-residential will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to growth in retail and office buildings. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Global siding market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Feet) shipment.

Global siding market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Feet) shipment. Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Global siding market size by various segments, such as material, application, end-use, and regions in terms of value.

Global siding market size by various segments, such as material, application, end-use, and regions in terms of value. Regional Analysis: Global siding market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global siding market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and regions of the global siding market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and regions of the global siding market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global siding market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global siding market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

