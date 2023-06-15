The Month of June finds AI Network listed on Biconomy and Ready for Its 4th Runo NFT Sale and Much More

Seoul, Korea, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The month of June stays pretty eventful for the Korean-native layer 1 blockchain AI Network, as the AI Network’s native token, $AIN goes live on Biconomy on the 16th of June, followed by a 4th round of Runo NFT sale on the 19th of June, and a surprise listing scheduled later in the month.

Users need to mark the date and have their $AIN tokens ready as Runo NFTs are expected to follow the pattern of their previous release rounds and sell out within minutes after launch.

What is AI Network



AI Network is a decentralized layer 1 blockchain that democratizes AI development. It connects resource providers, developers, and creators to power a large network of computational resources with the end goal of creating the internet for AI in the Web3 era.

By bringing these resources together AI Network opens up the possibility for the general public to create, own and trade AI applications in a way that allows everybody to bring their contribution to the future of AI.

AI Network represents a decentralized AI ecosystem of various elements which are instrumental to its ultimate goal of building the internet for AI. These elements are Runo NFTs, the AINFTs, $AIN tokens, and the AIN DAO.

Runo NFTs are the backbone of AI Network as they provide decentralized computation resources to the AI Network ecosystem. Furthermore, node operators are rewarded with $AIN tokens.

AINFTs are AI-infused NFTs that react actively to users and data as dynamic and intelligent beings on the blockchain. With AINFTs anyone can produce, share, and trade AI, just like they do with the regular Web2 online content. They use decentralized GPUs thus playing an instrumental role within the ecosystem, by helping the proliferation of AI, and bringing an important contribution to the evolution of AI on the blockchain.

As a Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem, AI Network has its own native token called $AIN .

$AIN powers the AI Network ecosystem with decentralized computing resources. $AIN settles transactions within the ecosystem and is used by creators to compensate developers for contributing open-source code to AI Network and to reward GPU providers for contributing resources.



AIN DAO is the decentralized decision-making body that governs the network by forwarding proposals to be voted on by the other members of the network. The DAO members fall into three distinct categories, according to the role played within the network. Anyone can join or interact with AI Network, whether it be as a Captain, Creator, or Developer.

Conclusion

AI Network is a groundbreaking project with a cohesive infrastructure that should be on people’s radars as it has everything it needs to fulfill its ultimate goal of building the internet for AI. Its latest and upcoming listings are testimony to the project’s capabilities and its promise to bring innovation within two of the fastest-growing industries of the future - AI and blockchain.

Contact

For more updates and relevant documentation on AI Network and AINFTs, everyone is invited to access the following social media channels and also join the AI Network’s growing communities!

EN Telegram community: https://t.me/ainetwork_en



CN Telegram community: https://t.me/ainetwork_china



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ainetwork_ai



Discord: https://discord.com/invite/aindao

