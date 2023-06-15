NEWS CONFERENCE: NWAC TO ADDRESS GENOCIDE ISSUE; SET TO LAUNCH GRAPHIC GUIDE “GENOCIDE IN CANADA” - A LEGAL EXPLANATION

Ottawa, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's hard to accept, but it's not up for debate. There is an ongoing genocide against Indigenous people in Canada. This history and its legacy must be acknowledged. This is not a partisan issue. This is not a political issue. This is a genocide, and we need to take action.

On June 19th, NWAC is hosting a press conference to launch its graphic guide to genocide in Canada produced in partnership with Chloloula & Fannie Lafontaine. Filled with incredible and haunting art, this booklet provides a clear legal explanation of Canada’s genocide against Indigenous people.

The event is the culmination of NWAC’S month-long campaign asking governments across Canada to change high school curriculums to include the history and legacy of genocide against Indigenous people. After the press conference, attendees will have the opportunity to view the art from the book.

Additional special guests may also be in attendance to say a few words and receive a copy of the book.

A live stream will be available for those unable to attend in person. Please RSVP to receive the link.

DATE: June 19, 2023

TIME: 1pm EST

LOCATION: Mother Earth Room, 120 Promenade du Portage, Gatineau, Québec

ATTENDEES: Lynne Groulx, NWAC CEO; Fannie Lafontaine, legal expert, book’s author; Chloloula, book’s artist

AGENDA: 1:00 PM-1:20 PM: Press Conference

1:20-1:30 PM: Questions and Answers

1:30-2:00: Art Viewing + Appetizers