Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2023: Insights Into the Industry's Leading Trends, Developments and Players

According to the report, the market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of waterborne diseases, stringent water treatment regulations, and a lack of freshwater resources are expected to drive the development of the industrial wastewater treatment market in the forecasted period.

Further, increasing production of shale gas and growing manufacturing activities in the chemical and paper industry are expected to propel the need for the industrial water treatment chemicals market during the forecasted period. Furthermore, the rising focus on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and lower workforce demands for monitoring and managing wastewater are some of the major propellers for the growth of this segment.

However, the need for eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability regarding the copying of patents and upgrading & repairing of aging water infrastructure pose challenges to the growth of the global market in the forecasted period.

The market's key players are Suez Environnement S.A ., Veolia Environnement S.A ., Xylem, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and 3M Company, Inc.



The power generation sector is the largest segment by end-use industry

The power sector mainly uses industrial wastewater treatment chemicals for boiler feed water, boiler makeup water, and cooling water. Most power generation plants demand water for their day-to-day operations. Nuclear and fossil fuel power plants typically consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water daily. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion gallons daily for operations. Hydropower plants use water precisely to generate power.

The electric power generation sector is one of the biggest water consumers worldwide. Water in the electric power generation sector is utilized in many ways, such as steam production for spinning turbines, steam injection for NOx control, inter-cooling air in gas-turbine plants, humidifying airflow into gas turbines, acting as a heat transfer in some nuclear plants, plant maintenance, condenser cooling in steam plants, including blow-down, and hydraulic ash disposal.



Asia-Pacific leads the global industrial water treatment chemicals market share

China is an emerging economy and the largest in terms of nominal gross domestic product in the world. The country's government is promoting economic growth and urbanization, which, in turn, will surge the demand for improvement in wastewater infrastructure, leading to rising usage of water treatment chemicals. The major end-user industries are chemical plants, food & beverages, power generation industry, oil & gas, municipal, etc., in the country.

As demand for water increases globally, the availability of fresh water in many regions is likely to decrease because of climate change, as warned by the latest edition of the United Nations' World Water Developments Report (WWDR4). It predicts that these pressures will exacerbate economic disparities between certain countries and sectors or regions within countries. So, the demand for fresh and clean water is increasing, due to which the Industrial waste water treatment chemicals market will grow.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Regulatory Policies

3.6 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Competition in the Industry

4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.5 Threat of Substitute Products



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Coagulants

5.1.2 Flocculants

5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.4 Scale Inhibitors

5.1.5 Chelating Agents

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By End-use Industry

5.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.2.2 Power Generation

5.2.3 Mining Chemicals

5.2.4 Food and Beverages

5.2.5 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 United Kingdom

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 South America

6.3.1 Brazil

6.3.2 Argentina

6.3.3 Rest of South America

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 India

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Key Company Profiles

7.1 Suez Environnement S.A.

7.2 Veolia Environnement S.A.

7.3 Xylem, Inc.

7.4 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.5 3M Company

7.6 Pentair PLC

7.7 United Utilities Group PLC

7.8 Kingspan Group PLC

7.9 The Dow Chemical Company

7.10 BASF SE

7.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

7.12 Bio-Microbics, Inc.

7.13 Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.14 Trojan Technologies Inc.

7.15 Kemira Oyj

*List of companies is not exhaustive



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M-A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



