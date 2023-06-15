Broadcasting Equipment Market Valued at USD 407.9 billion, at a 6.10% CAGR By 2032 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Research Report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Broadcasting Equipment Market Information by Product, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, the Broadcasting Equipment Market could thrive at a rate of 6.10% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will reach around USD 407.9 billion by the end of the year 2032.

Broadcasting Equipment Market Synopsis

The broadcasting equipment retail market plays a vital role in the media industry, providing essential tools and technologies for broadcasting and content creation. This market encompasses various equipment such as cameras, microphones, video switchers, encoders, and transmission equipment, among others. With the rapid growth of the media and entertainment sector, the demand for broadcasting equipment has surged, driving the market's expansion.

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the broadcasting equipment retail market is the increasing adoption of high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) content production. The growing consumer demand for superior picture quality and immersive viewing experiences has compelled broadcasting companies to upgrade their equipment. HD and UHD cameras, switchers, and encoders are in high demand to capture and deliver high-quality content, thereby driving the Broadcasting Equipment Market growth.

Broadcasting Equipment Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Broadcasting Equipment industry include

Cisco Systems Inc.

Evertz Microsystems Ltd

Harmonic Inc.

Belden Inc.

Clyde Broadcast

Global Invacom Group Limited

Euro Media Group

Sencore

Scope of the Report - Broadcasting Equipment Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 407.9 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 6.10% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Application of AI-based technologies for broadcasting. Key Market Dynamics Growing digitalization and internet penetration, robust IT infrastructure.



Latest Industry Updates (IN 2022)

Cisco Systems Inc., a leading player in the broadcasting equipment retail market, has implemented a key strategy to gain a significant market share. The company has focused on product innovation and strategic partnerships to expand its offerings and cater to the evolving needs of broadcasters, Cisco Systems Inc. launched the next-generation IP-based media production platform, enabling broadcasters to deliver high-quality content over IP networks efficiently.

Broadcasting Equipment Market USP Covered:

Broadcasting Equipment Market Drivers:

One of the driving factors influencing the broadcasting equipment retail market is rapid technological advancements. With the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing, broadcasters can automate and streamline their workflows, resulting in improved efficiency and productivity. The integration of these technologies into broadcasting equipment enables enhanced content creation, management, and delivery, driving the demand for advanced equipment.

Broadcasting Equipment Market Restraints:

While the broadcasting equipment retail market is experiencing significant growth, high initial investment acts as a restraining factor for market expansion. Broadcasting equipment, especially high-end cameras, production switchers, and professional audio equipment, can be expensive. This poses a challenge for small-scale broadcasters or new entrants who may face budgetary constraints in investing in advanced equipment.

Additionally, ongoing maintenance and upgrade costs can further burden broadcasters, especially in a highly competitive market. The need to keep up with technological advancements and changing industry standards requires continuous investment. Therefore, the high initial investment and associated costs can deter potential buyers, impacting the overall growth of the Broadcasting Equipment Market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the broadcasting equipment retail market. On one hand, the increased demand for remote production solutions, virtual events, and live streaming led to a surge in equipment purchases. Broadcasters had to adapt to remote working setups and virtual production environments, driving the demand for equipment that facilitates such operations.

On the other hand, the pandemic caused production delays, cancellations, and budget cuts in the media industry. The reduced production activity and financial uncertainties resulted in a temporary slowdown in equipment purchases.

Broadcasting Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product- Encoders, Dish Antenna, Transmitter and repeater, Switch, Video Server, Amplifier, Modulator

Encoders, Dish Antenna, Transmitter and repeater, Switch, Video Server, Amplifier, Modulator By Application- CATV, Direct Broadcasting Satellite, Terrestrial Television, IPTV, Radio

CATV, Direct Broadcasting Satellite, Terrestrial Television, IPTV, Radio By End-User- the segment includes IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, energy & utilities

Broadcasting Equipment Market Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share in the broadcasting equipment retail market. The region is home to several major broadcasting companies and has witnessed substantial technological advancements in the media industry. The presence of key players like Cisco Systems Inc., Harmonic Inc., and Belden Inc. further strengthens the market. The demand for broadcasting equipment in North America is driven by the increasing adoption of high-definition content and the growth of over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Europe is another prominent region in the broadcasting equipment retail market. The region has a well-established media industry and a strong focus on content creation and broadcasting. Players such as Evertz Microsystems Ltd, Euro Media Group, and Clyde Broadcast contribute to the market's growth in Europe. The demand for advanced broadcasting equipment is driven by the transition to digital broadcasting, increasing demand for live sports events coverage, and the emergence of 4K/UHD broadcasting.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the broadcasting equipment retail market. Factors such as increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of video streaming platforms are driving the demand for broadcasting equipment in the region. Key players like Global Invacom Group Limited have a strong presence in the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, the region's transition from analog to digital broadcasting and the expansion of the media and entertainment industry contribute to market growth.

