Approaches to service propositions for the small office/home office (SOHO) market: 10 operator case studies

"SOHOs represent a typically underserved segment and operators can benefit from this opportunity by differentiating their SOHO-specific services from their consumer services."



The small office/home office (SOHO) segment represents a large and growing opportunity for operators, but selling services in this market is not without challenges. SOHOs need propositions that address their unique business needs.



This report examines the different approaches that operators are taking to selling and provisioning communications and IT services to the SOHO market. The report explores the range of operators’ sales, marketing and delivery strategies. It also highlights how operators are differentiating their SOHO propositions from their own consumer products and competitors' offerings.



This report answers the following questions.





How are operators targeting the SOHO segment in terms of products, sales channels and marketing approaches?

How do operators’ portfolios of SOHO-focused products and services vary from their consumer offerings and from similar competitor offerings?

What challenges do operators face when delivering services to SOHOs and how are they trying to overcome these challenges to penetrate this market?



The following companies are featured in case studies.





A1 Telekom

BT

Comcast

Elisa

Orange

Telecom Italia (TIM) Business

Telefónica Brazil

Telefónica Spain

Verizon

Virgin Media O2 Business



